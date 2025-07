Operating landscape turning favourable, says Axis CEO Amitabh Chaudhry

Operating conditions for banks are turning favourable with an improving regulatory environment, and Axis Bank is best placed to seize the opportunity, said Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO) Amitabh Chaudhry.

“As we step into the financial year 2026 (FY27), we are optimistic,” Chaudhry said in an address to shareholders in the bank’s annual report for 2024-25.

“With improving regulatory conditions and a supportive regulatory landscape, the operative landscape is turning favourable. We believe large, well-capitalised banks like Axis with strong digital capabilities, innovative product suites are best suited to seize the opportunity,” he said.