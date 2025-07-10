Operating landscape turning favourable, says Axis CEO Amitabh Chaudhry

Operating conditions for banks are turning favourable with an improving regulatory environment, and Axis Bank is best placed to seize the opportunity, said Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO) Amitabh Chaudhry. “As we step into the financial year 2026 (FY27), we are optimistic,” Chaudhry said in an address to shareholders in the bank’s annual report for 2024-25. “With improving regulatory conditions and a supportive regulatory landscape, the operative landscape is turning favourable. We believe large, well-capitalised banks like Axis with strong digital capabilities, innovative product suites are best suited to seize the opportunity,” he said. ALSO READ: How tax changes have transformed debt MF landscape, altered investor choice Chaudhry, who joined the bank as CEO in 2019, is currently serving his third term, which ends on 31 December 2027.

Commenting on the robust capital base of the banks, Chaudhry said it gives the lender the confidence to invest in future growth. “Our CET-1 (common equity tier-1 capital) ratio, including profits, stands at 14.67 per cent, up 93 basis points (bps) Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y), even after accounting for the proposed dividend of Re 1 per share, driven largely by internal accruals. This capital strength gives us the confidence and flexibility to invest in future growth while staying well above regulatory thresholds,” he said. He said that over the past six years, Axis Bank has been transformed into a stronger, more consistent, and resilient franchise.