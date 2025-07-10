PC Jeweller to raise ₹500 crore via preferential issue to repay debt

PC Jeweller’s board on Thursday approved plans to raise nearly ₹500 crore through preferential allotment of equity securities to promoter and non-promoter investors, as part of its strategy to eliminate debt.

“We will use this amount to prepay the debt. We are progressing on the path of becoming debt-free by March next year,” Managing Director Balram Garg told news agency PTI.

In a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the Delhi-based jewellery firm said it will issue up to 9.72 crore fully convertible warrants to promoter Balram Garg at an issue price of ₹18 per warrant, totalling ₹174.99 crore.

The board also approved issuing up to 18.05 crore equity shares to a non-promoter investor — identified in filings as Capital Ventures Pvt Ltd — at the same price, amounting to ₹324.99 crore. Both tranches will be issued by way of preferential allotment on a private placement basis, subject to shareholder approval and other regulatory clearances. The board further approved increasing the company’s authorised share capital from ₹1,260 crore to ₹1,310 crore, comprising an additional 50 crore equity shares, the filing stated. The fresh infusion and ongoing loan repayments form part of PC Jeweller’s broader debt-reduction strategy. In the last financial year, the company reduced its bank borrowings by over 50 per cent to ₹1,775 crore, according to PTI.