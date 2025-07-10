No clarity on FY25 salary hike, says TCS amid economic uncertainties

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) said it is yet to decide when it will provide salary hikes to its employees, as macroeconomic uncertainties intensified during the first quarter, leading to delayed deal closures and a drop in revenue.

The company, India’s largest IT services provider by revenue, will give an update on the timing and quantity of the hike when the situation improves.

“We have not made any decision so far on wage hikes. We will let you know as soon as we do,” Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer Milind Lakkad said at a news conference on Thursday.

For Lakkad, this will be his last quarter as the CHRO of TCS. TCS's inability to hike salaries for its employees, a rarity in the industry, underscores the challenges that companies are facing due to geopolitical conflicts, supply chain problems, and ongoing trade deals, which investors are closely monitoring. The company paused hikes in April due to macroeconomic uncertainty, which was further clouded by the tariff war between the US and other countries at that time. TCS expects to have more clarity on the economic environment once more countries start signing bilateral trade deals with the US.

The sluggish market has also dampened the company’s ability to immediately absorb the 42,000 fresh engineering graduates it recruited last year. While some were onboarded, tougher business conditions towards the end of the first quarter have posed a hurdle. “We will honour all the offers, and that process is done. How many and when they will come will depend on the business situation,” added Lakkad. TCS is sticking to its hiring target of 40,000 graduates from engineering colleges for fiscal year 2025-26, but this, too, depends on business performance, which may lead to a recalibration of the targets, Lakkad explained.