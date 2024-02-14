Vedanta's parent may sell $1 billion worth shares to GQG Partners: Report

Vedanta Resources, the parent of Indian miner Vedanta Ltd, may sell about $1 billion worth shares in the company to investment firm GQG Partners via block deals, television channel ET Now reported on Wednesday citing sources.

Vedanta did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Saddled with $6.4 billion in outstanding debt, including a $4.5 billion payment due by fiscal 2025, Vedanta Resources has been attempting to shore up its finances, including through a recent debt restructuring.

Group Chairman Anil Agarwal has made several bids to trim debt, including an unsuccessful attempt to take the company private in 2020 and plans to split Vedanta into six companies.

GQG Partners had raised its stake in billionaire Gautam Adani-owned Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone in August last year.