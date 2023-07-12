Home / Companies / News / Vedanta to enter semiconductor market this year after Foxconn split

Vedanta to enter semiconductor market this year after Foxconn split

Reuters BENGALURU
Last Updated : Jul 12 2023 | 7:57 PM IST
BENGALURU (Reuters) -India's Vedanta will enter the market for the manufacturing of chips and displays this year, group chairman Anil Agarwal said on Wednesday, days after its joint-venture partner Foxconn pulled out of the $19.5 billion chipmaking project.

In an address to the shareholders, Agarwal said Vedanta will "this year, subject to government approval" begin its foray to setup its semiconductor and display units.

Volcan Investments, Vedanta's holding company and Foxconn had signed a pact last year to set up semiconductor and display production plants in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state Gujarat in western India.

Reuters has reported that deadlocked talks on finalising European chipmaker STMicroelectronics as a tech partner, and delayed incentive approvals were among reasons for Foxconn's pullout from the JV.

(Reporting by Sethuraman NR in Bengaluru and Tanvi Mehta in New Delhi; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee and Louise Heavens)

Topics :semiconductorsemiconductor industryFoxconnVedanta

First Published: Jul 12 2023 | 7:57 PM IST

