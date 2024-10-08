Shares of Jindal SAW, Vedanta, Shraddha Prime Projects, and Power Mech Projects will remain in focus today for corporate announcements such as dividend, bonus, or subdivision. Jindal SAW shares will be watched by investors today as they will turn ex-date tomorrow, with the company's board announcing the subdivision/split of the face value of its equity shares from Rs 2 each fully paid-up to Re 1 each fully paid-up.

Shraddha Prime Projects shares will also remain in focus today as they will turn ex-date tomorrow, following the company's announcement of an interim dividend of Rs 0.20 per share with a face value of Rs 10 apiece. As per the data available on the exchanges, the company has revised the record date for determining shareholder eligibility for the interim dividend from Monday, October 7, 2024, to Wednesday, October 9, 2024.

Additionally, shares of the metal and mining major Vedanta will remain in focus today, as the company's board is scheduled to meet to consider and approve the fourth interim dividend on equity shares, if any, for the financial year 2024-25. Vedanta has already informed the exchanges that the record date for determining the entitlement of equity shareholders for the said dividend, if declared, is fixed for Wednesday, October 16, 2024.

Meanwhile, Power Mech Projects will trade ex-date today as the company has announced a bonus equity share issue in the ratio of 1:1. Accordingly, one new fully paid-up equity share of Rs 10 each will be issued for every one fully paid-up equity share of Rs 10 each held by the members.

The ex-date refers to the point when a stock begins trading without the entitlement to dividend, bonus, or stock-split benefits, as applicable. This means that those acquiring the stock on or after the ex-date are not eligible for the upcoming corporate action. To qualify, investors must own the stock before the ex-date. Companies then determine beneficiaries based on the list of investors recorded by the end of the record date.