Home / Companies / News / Vedanta board approves plan to raise up to Rs 2,100 crore via NCDs

Vedanta board approves plan to raise up to Rs 2,100 crore via NCDs

The proposal was approved on Thursday during a meeting of its Committee of Directors, Vedanta Ltd said in a regulatory filing

New Delhi
Vedanta board approves plan to raise up to Rs 2,100 crore via NCDs

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2023 | 5:18 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The committee of directors of mining giant Vedanta Ltd has approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 2,100 crore by issuing non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

The proposal was approved on Thursday during a meeting of its Committee of Directors, Vedanta Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

"Committee of Directors... on April 13, 2023, considered and approved for raising, on a private placement basis, up to 21,000 numbers secured, unrated, unlisted, redeemable, NCDs of face value Rs 10,00,000/ each aggregating up to Rs 2,100 crore in one or more tranche(s)," it added.

It will be issued on a private placement basis, the company said.
 

Vedanta Ltd, a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Ltd, is a diversified global natural resources company.

Topics :Vedanta Non convertible debentures

First Published: Apr 13 2023 | 5:04 PM IST

Also Read

Vodafone Idea gets board of directors' nod to raise Rs 1,600 cr from ATC

IIFL Finance to raise funds via public issue of non-convertible debentures

HDFC board to consider raising funds by NCDs on Mar 27 worth Rs 57,000 cr

State-run NTPC to raise Rs 500 crore via non-convertible debentures

Power giant NTPC to raise Rs 3,000 cr via non-convertible debentures

Payments firm Worldline and SignCatch to partner for merchant digitisation

HSBC planning to add 30 private bankers in fresh India wealth push

Oxford University, SII tie-up delivers 'high efficacy' malaria vaccine

Encouraged by viewership, JioCinema to recoup IPL investments ahead of time

AI to deploy TaxiBots for A320 aircraft fleet at Delhi, Bengaluru airports

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story