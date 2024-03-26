Veeda Clinical Research buys European CRO Heads for an undisclosed sum

Veeda Clinical Research, a contract research organisation (CRO) based in India, announced that they have finalised the acquisition of Heads, a European CRO specialising in oncology trials, for an undisclosed sum. This move is aimed at strengthening Veeda's position in the global CRO market, offering clients a wider range of services and geographic reach.

Veeda expands its footprint across major regions and will gain expertise in late-stage oncology trials. This move signifies an expansion for Veeda, enhancing its capabilities in late-stage clinical trial execution and extending its reach to major global markets. Heads, on the other hand, will gain access to the Indian and Southeast Asian markets, providing its clients with a diverse patient population for clinical trials.

Heads, established in 2010, has an operational presence across 25 locations spanning Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific region. With a focus on oncology studies, Heads will bring expertise to Veeda's portfolio, aligning with Veeda’s vision to provide comprehensive services for innovator, biosimilar, and generic drug development programs.

Heads will now benefit from India's demographic profile as it presents an opportunity for clinical trials across various therapeutic areas, including oncology, diabetes, hypertension, infectious diseases, and special diseases. With this acquisition, Veeda’s global pharmaceutical and biotech clients will now be offered a comprehensive suite of CRO services, spanning early to late-phase trials across Europe, the US, and Asia Pacific.

Speaking on this, Mahesh Bhalgat, Group CEO of Veeda Clinical Research, stated, “With the growing emphasis on global clinical trials, this acquisition now positions Veeda to offer access to a very diverse population for conducting large-scale multi-geography trials efficiently. Both organisations are focused towards driving equitable access to trials and fostering the development of innovative treatments worldwide. The acquisition brings together a unique team of scientists and researchers, having deep therapeutic area expertise in Oncology research.”

Commenting on the same, George Kouvatseas, Partner, Heads stated, "There is a very strong cultural fit between Heads and Veeda. Both companies share a dedication to scientific leadership, expansion of highly specialised services to meet the emerging needs of our clients. During the integration phase, Heads will continue to offer uninterrupted support to client programs. The Veeda and Heads organisation together are committed to nimble operations through a structured integration process without impact to ongoing client programs."

Speaking on the same, Binoy Gardi, Executive Vice Chairperson of Veeda Clinical Research, stated, “As we integrate the operations of both the companies, this is an exciting opportunity for Veeda and Heads to expand markets, leverage complementary capabilities and add value to our clients.”