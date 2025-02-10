Zepto Cafe hits 75,000 daily orders, marking a 50% month-on-month surge

Zepto Café, the 10-minute food delivery service under Zepto's quick commerce segment, has surpassed 75,000 daily orders, according to the company's co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO), Aadit Palicha. The app was launched in December 2024."Four weeks ago, I shared my second Zepto Café update when we hit 50,000 orders per day. Today, we've reached 75,000 orders per day—recording 50 per cent month-on-month growth," Palicha wrote in a social media post on Saturday. Highlighting the company’s growth trajectory, he added, "Customer love is strong, the economics are working, and the team is fired up."At its launch in December 2024 as a separate app, Zepto Café recorded 30,000 orders per day. In January 2025, daily orders crossed the 50,000 mark, reflecting a 60 per cent month-on-month growth."I believe this is the next big innovation in Indian Q-commerce and consumer internet, and Zepto is just getting started," Palicha had stated in a December 2024 social media post.However, Zepto is not alone in this rapidly growing segment. Competitors like Zomato-backed Blinkit's Bistro and Swiggy's Bolt are also witnessing growth in their quick food delivery services while scaling operations.In its Q3 FY25 shareholder letter, Swiggy’s management stated that its Bolt service contributes 9 per cent to the company’s food delivery volumes, marking a 5 per cent increase from November 2024. Launched in October 2024, the service is now available in 425 cities."This (Bolt) service has scaled meaningfully to 425 cities, contributing 9 per cent of our food delivery volumes today (up from 5 per cent in November 2024). We are the first player to create this proposition at scale for our 15 million users, offering a platform for our restaurant partners to meaningfully participate in this market segment," Swiggy noted.Zomato's quick commerce arm, Blinkit, also launched the Bistro app in December 2024 to deliver snacks, meals, and beverages within 10 minutes."We launched Bistro targeting the large in-office market, aiming to provide quick access to snacks, meals, and beverages within 10–15 minutes. This market is currently addressed by on-site vendors and vending machines and is not evenly served across geographies by existing food delivery options. Bistro aims to address this gap by creating infrastructure and collaborating with food researchers, producers, chefs, and restaurants to provide a proof of concept," Zomato’s founder and CEO, Deepinder Goyal, said in a recent shareholder letter.The growth in quick food delivery comes amid allegations from the National Restaurant Association of India and the Federation of Hotel & Restaurant Associations of India, accusing food aggregators like Zomato and Swiggy of concealing consumer data, engaging in private labelling, betraying the trust of restaurant partners, and misusing their dominant market position.