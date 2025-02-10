Trainees in tears as Infosys mass firings leave their careers in limbo

Tears streamed down the face of a young trainee from Madhya Pradesh as she pleaded with Infosys officials on the night of February 7. "Please let me stay just one more night. I will leave tomorrow. Where will I go now?" she begged, only to be told she had to vacate the Mysuru campus immediately.

She was among nearly 400 trainees dismissed by the IT giant that day after failing internal evaluations three times, according to a report in the MoneyControl. The decision left hundreds scrambling to find transport home, their dreams shattered within months of joining. For many, it had taken over two years to secure a job after graduation — only to have it snatched away so soon.

"We don’t know. You are no longer part of the company. Vacate the premises by 6 pm," an Infosys official told a trainee, leaving them in shock.

Sudden exit

As news spread, buses and taxis outside the campus filled with anxious trainees, many dreading the moment they would have to explain their abrupt return to their families.

Earlier that day, batches of about 50 trainees were summoned, laptops in hand, starting from 9:30 am. They were led into a room guarded by security and bouncers. The previous evening, an ominous email had landed in their inboxes:

"You are required to maintain confidentiality, hence please do not discuss this or share this calendar invite with anyone."

One trainee recalled how Infosys’ Finacle (the company’s digital banking platform) employees, along with a few US clients, were on campus that day. "Buses were strategically parked to block the view of where we were being called in, one by one, to be terminated. We were escorted out in a way that ensured we wouldn’t be noticed," they alleged.

For those affected, the experience felt cruel. "This is inhumane. It’s a big company, but trainees are too afraid to speak up," another dismissed employee told MoneyControl on condition of anonymity.

Infosys defends policy

In response to the backlash, Infosys defended its process, stating: "At Infosys, we have a rigorous hiring process where all freshers, after undergoing extensive foundational training at our Mysuru campus, are expected to clear internal assessments. All freshers get three attempts to pass. Failing this, they cannot continue with the organisation, as outlined in their contracts. This process has been in place for over two decades and ensures high-quality talent for our clients."

However, trainees who spoke anonymously claimed the criteria for the 2024 batch had been made significantly tougher.

Growing fear among trainees

Rumours are swirling among current trainees, with fears that around 4,500 more could meet the same fate.

On February 14, about 450 trainees from the October 2021 batch — primarily hired for system engineer roles — will face their third and final attempt. Many are anxiously waiting to see how many will pass and how many will be forced to leave.

Infosys assesses trainees based on different focus areas, each with strict benchmarks. Internal documents accessed by MoneyControl reveal that those in the "technology stream" must now score a minimum of 50 per cent in every focus area, with an overall average of at least 65 per cent.

How training has changed since 2022

The freshers’ training programme has undergone drastic changes over the past two years.

In 2022, the training was more structured, with ample time for learning. The evaluation process consisted of two key testing phases:

1. Generic Phase: Included two assessments — FA1 (Java) and FA2 (Database Management System).

- FA1 involved a single coding problem and some multiple-choice questions.

- FA2 required running four queries in a database.

2. Technology Stream Phase: Freshers could move to this phase even if they failed the generic tests.

Trainees had up to six months to complete these tests at their own pace. In some cases, those who failed were still promoted to meet hiring demands.

Fast forward to 2024, and the structure remains the same, but the syllabus has expanded significantly while the time to complete it has shrunk.

Training programme snapshot - FA1 (Java) now covers Data Structures, Object-Oriented Programming, and Programming Fundamentals. Instead of one coding problem, trainees must now solve three — one for each area — along with multiple-choice questions. - FA2 (DBMS) now requires running eight queries instead of four. - The minimum passing score has increased from 50 per cent to 65 per cent per section. - The total training material now spans 200 hours, yet trainees must complete it within a strict daily schedule of 9:15 am to 5:45 pm — leaving them needing an additional eight hours of self-study per day to keep up. - DBMS training has been slashed to just 10 days, even though it requires 100 hours of study.

The toll on trainees

These stringent changes have led to a sharp rise in failure rates. Out of 930 trainees who joined on October 7, only 160 passed on their first attempt. Around 140 of them have managed to pass on their second. More than 630 trainees failed by January 1, 2025, mostly due to the expanded syllabus and reduced preparation time.

Previously, even those who failed the generic phase could continue to the technology stream. Now, failing the generic tests means automatic termination. As a result, termination rates have risen from under 10 per cent to 30-40 per cent.

'Unfair' expectations

A major concern among trainees is the uniform syllabus across roles with vast salary differences. Previously, hiring exams were tailored to job positions. System engineers — who earn around Rs 20,000 per month — had simpler exams compared to specialist programmers, who earn nearly Rs 70,000 per month.

Now, system engineers must pass the same tough exams designed for high-paying specialist roles, leading many to question the fairness of the system.