Venus Remedies gets market authorisations for cancer drugs from 4 nations

With this, the company has secured 506 marketing approvals for its oncology products across 76 countries

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2023 | 12:10 PM IST
Pharma major Venus Remedies on Monday said it has received market authorisations for its key cancer drugs from Philippines, Paraguay, Georgia and Moldova.

While Venus Remedies has secured marketing approval for topotecan from Philippines, it has also reinforced its position as a leading exporter of oncology drugs with product registration for irinotecan in Paraguay, docetaxel in Georgia and topotecan and irinotecan in Moldova, said the company in a statement.

"This accomplishment is a decisive move towards achieving our goal of emerging as the top oncology medicine supplier from India in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) region and further expanding the reach of our cancer drugs in South America and Eastern Europe.

With these marketing authorisations, the company will be able to further extend its operations to new markets offering "advanced cancer treatment options with improved outcomes for patients", said Saransh Chaudhary, president, Global Critical Care, Venus Remedies.

The $ 5-billion pharmaceutical market of Philippines is a growing market for cancer drugs and Venus Remedies has so far secured marketing approvals for 15 oncology products and 27 total products across various segments in the country.

"While oncology drugs account for 10 of our 152 marketing authorisations in the ASEAN region, we are banking on the product registration for topotecan from Philippines to pave the way for faster approval of this drug in other ASEAN countries," said Chaudhary.

Venus Remedies has already submitted dossiers to the health ministry of the Philippines government for another 50-odd marketing authorisations, and most of these pending approvals are for oncology products.

The company said it also expects the marketing approval for irinotecan from the $ 431.9-million pharmaceutical market in Paraguay to facilitate the registration process for its oncology drugs in other South American countries as well.

Besides, the marketing authorisation for docetaxel from Georgia and topotecan and irinotecan from Moldova will enable the company to further consolidate its position in Eastern Europe and the Balkan region, it said.

Topics :cancer drugsGeorgiaParaguayPhilippines

First Published: Jul 31 2023 | 12:10 PM IST

