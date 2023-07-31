Home / Companies / News / Bajaj Auto to set up first overseas manufacturing plant in Brazil

Bajaj Auto to set up first overseas manufacturing plant in Brazil

According to Executive Director Rakesh Sharma, the proposed plant is likely to come up in Manaus Special Economic Zone in northern Brazil and commence production in the next 12 months

BS Web Team New Delhi
Bajaj Auto is India's largest exporter of motorcycles and three-wheelers (File)

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2023 | 11:36 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Pune-based Bajaj Auto will set up its first overseas manufacturing factory in Brazil through its wholly-owned arm, Bajaj Do Brasil, according to a report by The Economic Times (ET).

Executive Director Rakesh Sharma was quoted as saying by ET that a local presence in Brazil will assist Bajaj Auto gain insights into product development and customer behaviour. Brazil is Latin America's biggest two-wheeler market.

Sharma stated that the initial capacity of the Brazil unit will be 20,000 units per month. The proposed plant is likely to come up in Manaus Special Economic Zone in northern Brazil and begin production in the next 12 months, he added.

The Brazil plant will also make the motorcycles of  KTM AG, an Austrian company in which Bajaj Auto has a 48 per cent stake, along with the Bajaj models.

Also Read: Foxconn to sign Rs 1,600 crore components plant deal with Tamil Nadu

For co-developing middle-weight motorcycles, Bajaj Auto also has a global partnership with motorcycle manufacturer Triumph. The UK-based company already set foot in Brazil's manufacturing sector.

Sharma told ET that due to Brazil's size, complexity and sometimes unpredictability, Brazil is an exception. and needs a longer-term staying power. The company thought it was best to have a different business model and undertake the business development directly. Bajaj Auto has yet to firm up the investment plan for the planned Brazil unit, he added.

Bajaj Auto is India's largest exporter of motorcycles and three-wheelers and has a presence in more than 90 countries.

The distributor model has allowed Bajaj Auto to achieve a leadership position as it allows the company.to combine its expertise in product and brand development with the local partner's entrepreneurial energy and knowledge, Sharma stated.

Also Read: Walmart buys Tiger Global's stake in e-com giant Flipkart for $1.4 billion

According to market research firm IMARC Group, Latin America's two-wheeler market touched 10.6 million units in 2022. The market will reach 23.7 million units by 2028, showing a growth rate (CAGR) of 14.2 per cent during 2023-2028, IMARC Group projected.

Also Read

39 years of Operation Bluestar: What happened in Punjab and the aftermath

Bajaj Auto reports 2% decline in total June sales to 340,981 units

Bajaj Auto sales jump 7% to 331,278 units in April, exports fall 43%

Luxury car sales up 38% YoY in June, more growth than overall vehicle sales

Operation Sheesh Mahal: Why do BJP and Congress want Delhi CM to resign?

Foxconn to sign Rs 1,600 crore components plant deal with Tamil Nadu

DGCA renews air operator certificate of cash-strapped Jet Airways

Walmart buys Tiger Global's stake in e-com giant Flipkart for $1.4 billion

BHP expects Indian steel industry's boom to boost its coal business

Reliance General Insurance gets Rs 200 cr capital infusion from parent

Topics :BrazilBajaj AutoBajaj Auto salesmanufacturing BS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 31 2023 | 11:36 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Walmart buys Tiger Global's stake in e-com giant Flipkart for $1.4 billion

Foxconn to sign Rs 1,600 crore components plant deal with Tamil Nadu

Politics

Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm after protests by Oppn over Manipur issue

PM Modi to launch development projects during Pune visit on August 1

Technology

Apple iPhone 15 series may bring thinner bezels, USB-C, camera improvements

Google Ads introduces auto-generated advertisement tool using generative AI

Economy News

India to become middle-income country with GDP of $6 trn by 2030: Report

PMJDY account to touch 500-million mark; about 55% beneficiaries are women

Next Story