Venus Remedies to co-develop antibiotic resistance blocker with UK firm

Venus Remedies is collaborating with UK-based Infex Therapeutics for the clinical development of MET-X, a metallo-beta-lactamase (MBL) inhibitor that helps reduce resistance to beta-lactam antibiotics such as meropenem.

Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is a growing concern in India and globally. MBL inhibitors prevent bacterial enzymes from inactivating beta-lactam antibiotics. MBLs pose a significant threat to public health as they render many antibiotics ineffective. Currently, no approved MBL inhibitors exist in India, making this an unmet medical need.

AMR occurs when bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites no longer respond to antimicrobial medicines.

Venus Remedies' stock rose nearly 3 per cent in afternoon trade on Tuesday on BSE.

MET-X is Infex Therapeutics’ broad-spectrum MBL inhibitor targeting Gram-negative bacteria. These pathogens produce MBL enzymes that deactivate beta-lactam antibiotics such as meropenem, allowing them to evade antibiotic clearance. MET-X blocks MBL resistance, restoring antibiotic efficacy. Venus Remedies will lead the clinical development, registration, and commercialisation of MET-X in India.

The initial development phase will focus on integrating MET-X with meropenem to combat drug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Venus Remedies holds exclusive marketing rights for MET-X in India. According to the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) Antimicrobial Resistance Research and Surveillance Network Annual Report 2023, meropenem resistance in India is reported to be as high as 62-87 per cent in World Health Organisation (WHO) critical priority pathogens such as Klebsiella pneumoniae and Acinetobacter baumannii. Of this, up to 50 per cent is directly attributable to MBL prevalence.

Saransh Chaudhary, president, global critical care, Venus Remedies, and chief executive officer, Venus Medicine Research Centre, told Business Standard that an estimated 250,000 deaths occur globally due to carbapenem resistance. Meropenem, a subset of carbapenems, is the most widely used. “One can estimate that roughly 20 per cent of these deaths happen in India. But the true number is probably higher, as meropenem is among the top 10 most prescribed drugs in the country,” he added. He noted that India is at the epicentre of superbugs due to the high usage of antibiotics and prescription lapses.

Also Read

By 2050, two million deaths are projected to occur in India due to AMR, with the global toll estimated at 10 million.

Under the agreement, Venus Remedies will begin a Phase I trial involving healthy volunteers in India to evaluate MET-X in combination with meropenem. Upon successful completion of Phase I, the focus will shift to Phase II/III trials targeting drug-resistant complicated urinary tract infections (cUTIs), which are prevalent in hospital settings. The India trials will adhere to international standards and comply with regulations from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), European Medicines Agency (EMA), and UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), supporting further development and global commercialisation efforts for MET-X.

Chaudhary said the company plans to initiate Phase I trials next year, with completion expected in about a year. “We are also hoping to conduct a combined pivotal study, given that the combination addresses a major unmet medical need. That trial is expected to start in FY28 and will likely take two to three years to complete, depending on the sample size and recruitment. We aim to launch the product or file for regulatory approvals around 2030, with market entry anticipated between 2031 and 2032,” he explained.

Peter Jackson, chief executive officer, Infex Therapeutics, said: “By leveraging Venus Remedies’ robust expertise in critical care antibiotics, we can accelerate MET-X as our second clinical-stage drug programme. Crucially, the international standards of these trials will also support future regulatory filings in the UK, US, Europe, and other global markets. MET-X has shown best-in-class performance in preclinical studies and could be game-changing for patients suffering from Gram-negative, MBL-resistant infections.”

Venus Remedies has been actively working in the AMR space and antibiotic stewardship. It holds a strong position in meropenem marketing and manufacturing, which will facilitate MET-X’s integration into existing and future antibiotic strategies. The agreement allows Infex Therapeutics and Venus Remedies to expand their collaboration to include other MET-X or beta-lactam combinations under mutually agreed terms.

The drug is being developed as one of the first broad-spectrum MBL inhibitors to target a wide range of bacterial species and MBL-resistant strains, such as Escherichia coli and Klebsiella pneumoniae. “The treatment has shown best-in-class performance in animal studies to date,” Venus Remedies stated.

The development of new agents to combat MBL antibiotic resistance in Gram-negative bacteria is a WHO critical priority.

Pawan Chaudhary, chairman and managing director, Venus Remedies, added: “The in-licensing of MET-X is a major step towards providing breakthrough solutions for drug-resistant infections, a serious threat to India’s healthcare ecosystem. Our goal is to develop an effective solution against MBL-producing pathogens, fulfilling critical healthcare needs while continuing our commitment to transformative therapies and sustained innovation in critical care.”