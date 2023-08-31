Home / Companies / News / Verlinvest Asia pared 12.56% stake in Sula Vineyards for Rs 513 cr

Verlinvest Asia pared 12.56% stake in Sula Vineyards for Rs 513 cr

According to the bulk deal data available with the NSE, Verlinvest Asia Pte offloaded a total of 1.06 crore shares, amounting to a 12.56 per cent stake in Sula Vineyards

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2023 | 11:01 PM IST
Investment company Verlinvest Asia Pte Ltd on Thursday divested a 12.56 per cent stake in wine producer Sula Vineyards for Rs 513 crore through an open market transaction.

Following the stake sale, shares of Sula Vineyards declined 3.62 per cent to close at Rs 490.30 apiece on the NSE.

According to the bulk deal data available with the NSE, Verlinvest Asia Pte offloaded a total of 1.06 crore shares, amounting to a 12.56 per cent stake in Sula Vineyards.

The shares were sold at Rs 484.13 per piece, taking the transaction size to Rs 513.17 crore.

After the transaction, Verlinvest Asia Pte Ltd's shareholding fell to 6.08 per cent from 18.64 per cent stake, shareholding data showed with the exchange.

Meanwhile, HDFC Mutual Fund, Ghisallo Master Fund LP, Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore Pte, Societe Generale acquired a total of 59.58 lakh shares of Sula Vineyards at Rs 484 per piece.

This took the deal value to Rs 288.39 crore.

First Published: Aug 31 2023 | 11:01 PM IST

