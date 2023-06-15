Home / Companies / News / Videotex aims for Rs 500 cr in revenue by March 2024; to expand production

Videotex aims for Rs 500 cr in revenue by March 2024; to expand production

Consumer electronics contract manufacturer Videotex on Thursday said it aims to achieve Rs 500 crore in revenue by the end of ongoing fiscal year.

IANS New Delhi
Videotex aims for Rs 500 cr in revenue by March 2024; to expand production

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2023 | 2:45 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Consumer electronics contract manufacturer Videotex on Thursday said it aims to achieve Rs 500 crore in revenue by the end of ongoing fiscal year.

Videotex, that currently manufactures over 1.4 million TVs in the country, registered Rs 350 crore in revenue in FY23.

Its upcoming manufacturing facility in Noida will be operational soon, taking its total production capacity of 3.2 million TV units, said the company.

"Being one of the oldest players in this industry, we have captured over 50 per cent market share in the smart TV original design manufacturing (ODM) space among the contract manufacturers in India," said Arjun Bajaj, Director of Videotex International.

Additionally, Videotex said it will upgrade its existing manufacturing facility with fully automated, AI-enabled manufacturing lines, readying it for Industry 4.0 needs.

"We will invest more in our backward integration and R&D to localise our sourcing and promote the 'vocal for local' initiative. We are also foreseeing great opportunities in exports too," Bajaj added.

The company expects 20-25 per cent growth (on-year) over the next three years on the back of the growing demand for smart TVs.

Videotex currently manufactures smart TVs for Lloyd, Realme, Toshiba, Hyundai, BPL, Vise, Daiwa and more than 15 leading global and domestic brands.

With the new plant, Videotex said it is also looking to expand into the export market, initially targeting neighbouring countries, the Middle East and Africa.

--IANS

na/

Also Read

Appliances, consumer electronics sector aim for double-digit growth in 2023

Ex-Forbes lister Venugopal Dhoot and Videocon's 'big con' on ICICI Bank

Record number of advertisers, sponsors join JioCinema in first week of IPL

Zee Entertainment zooms 14% in 4 days on hopes of settlement with lenders

Dyson V15 Detect Extra cordless vacuum cleaner launched at Rs 65,900

Corporate affairs ministry orders investigation into Hero MotoCorp

Ashok Leyland, Aidrivers to make autonomous truck model for port operations

SAT gives no immediate relief to Zee promoters, refuses to stay Sebi order

Inkle launches new platform for cross-border payments for startups

Open challenge to OpenAI, Google: Zoho working to build its own AI model

Topics :VideotexTV manufacturers

First Published: Jun 15 2023 | 3:34 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story