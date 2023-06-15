Ashok Leyland, Aidrivers to make autonomous truck model for port operations

Ashok Leyland, a commercial vehicle manufacturer, and Aidrivers, a specialist in AI-enabled autonomous solutions, will partner to produce autonomous electric terminal trucks to address the net zero emissions needs of the port industry.
The two companies will combine their expertise to help sustainable autonomous transportation in the industry.
This truck model will be based on an Ashok Leyland platform and equipped with Aidrivers’ autonomous ecosystem. It will be produced at Ashok Leyland’s manufacturing facilities. Orders can be placed now for delivery in 2024, and the inaugural fleet of vehicles is anticipated to be ready for terminal operations early next year.
“Ashok Leyland has been a pioneer in introducing new technology and innovation in the commercial vehicle space. We are delighted to collaborate with Aidrivers and look forward to working together to create and develop the country’s first autonomous electric terminal truck,” said N Saravanan, president and chief technology officer of Ashok Leyland, the Indian flagship of the Hinduja Group.
"We believe this will drive the industry forward in the coming years. We continue to innovate and leverage new technology, and our goal is to be a responsible and sustainable CV manufacturer. Our solutions are aligned with our country’s mission to be a leader in sustainable and environment-friendly mobility technologies,” said Saravanan.
“We are excited to work with Ashok Leyland, and jointly produce an autonomous electric terminal truck, bespoke designed for autonomous operations in a demanding and harsh port environment. This ground-breaking AV/EV will set an important standard with milestones for both net zero and autonomous automation,” said Rafiq Swash, founder and chief executive officer of Aidrivers.