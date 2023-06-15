Ashok Leyland, Aidrivers to make autonomous truck model for port operations



The two companies will combine their expertise to help sustainable autonomous transportation in the industry. Ashok Leyland, a commercial vehicle manufacturer, and Aidrivers, a specialist in AI-enabled autonomous solutions, will partner to produce autonomous electric terminal trucks to address the net zero emissions needs of the port industry.



“Ashok Leyland has been a pioneer in introducing new technology and innovation in the commercial vehicle space. We are delighted to collaborate with Aidrivers and look forward to working together to create and develop the country’s first autonomous electric terminal truck,” said N Saravanan, president and chief technology officer of Ashok Leyland, the Indian flagship of the Hinduja Group. This truck model will be based on an Ashok Leyland platform and equipped with Aidrivers’ autonomous ecosystem. It will be produced at Ashok Leyland’s manufacturing facilities. Orders can be placed now for delivery in 2024, and the inaugural fleet of vehicles is anticipated to be ready for terminal operations early next year.