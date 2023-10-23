Aurobindo Pharma arm receives FDA nod for Testosterone Cypionate injection

Testosterone Cypionate Injection USP is indicated for replacement therapy in males in conditions associated with symptoms of deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone, such as primary hypogonadism and hypogonadotropic hypogonadism.
In October, Aurobindo Pharma, along with Sun Pharmaceutical, recalled products from the US market owing to manufacturing issues, according to the US Food and Drug Administration. A US-based subsidiary of Mumbai-based Sun Pharma is recalling 69,707 cartons of Cequa (cyclosporine ophthalmic solution) from the US market.
In September, Aurobindo Pharma stated that the US FDA had issued a Form 483 with one observation after inspecting a formulation production facility of its unit in Andhra Pradesh. At the end of the inspection, a Form 483 was issued with one observation, which is procedural in nature.
According to the FDA, a Form 483 is issued to a company's management after an inspection when the investigator observes any conditions that may constitute violations of the Food, Drug and Cosmetic (FD&C) Act and related acts.