Home / Companies / News / Vistara to respond to CCI queries by month end, says CEO Vinod Kannan

Vistara to respond to CCI queries by month end, says CEO Vinod Kannan

Kannan said Vistara is expecting to have all regulatory approvals in place by early next fiscal. "The merger with Air India is on track"

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Vinod Kannan, Vistara CEO

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2023 | 10:46 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Vistara CEO Vinod Kannan on Monday said the airline will submit its response to the Competition Commission's queries on the proposed merger with Air India by the end of this month and expressed confidence of receiving all regulatory approvals by early next year.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has sought more details on the merger of Vistara with Air India, a deal that was announced in November last year.

"There are certain questions that have been asked. We are going to give our response to the CCI by the end of this month. Then, the CCI will decide whether it needs to go to phase two or needs further clarification," Kannan said here.

As per CCI norms, in case there are anti-competitive concerns, it can go for a detailed scrutiny which is generally called phase two of the approval process.

Kannan said Vistara is expecting to have all regulatory approvals in place by early next fiscal. "The merger with Air India is on track".

The airline has applied for approval for the merger to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

"We hope to get some response and approval by the end of the year... Our hope and expectation is that the approvals will come by March/ April next year. The closure of AOC (Air Operator's Certificate) will come last," Kannan said.

Post merger, Vistara brand will cease to exist.

According to Kannan, the airline has not stopped or pressed the pause button on its growth plans.

The recent launch of Mumbai-London flight is an example. The airline will be adding 10 more planes, including 3 B-787s in the fleet by March 2024, he said.

" The current fleet stands at 60. We will expand to Europe with these planes," Kannan noted.

He also said the airline made an operating profit in the December quarter of FY23 and that the June quarter of this fiscal has also been good. "We are not looking at any additional capital infusion".

In November 2022, Tata Group announced the merger of Vistara with Air India under a deal wherein Singapore Airlines will also acquire a 25.1 per cent stake in Air India.

The deal will make Air India the country's largest international carrier and second-largest domestic airline.

Vistara is a joint venture between Tata Group, which holds 51 per cent stake, and the remaining shareholding is with Singapore Airlines.

The approval from the CCI for the merger was sought in April this year. The parties to the combination are Tata Sons Pvt Ltd (TSPL), Air India Ltd, Tata SIA Airlines Ltd (TSAL) and Singapore Airlines Ltd.

Deals beyond a certain threshold require clearance from the CCI, which promotes fair competition and also keeps a tab on anti-competitive business practices.

On July 7, Air India CEO and MD Campbell Wilson welcomed the CCI seeking more information on the merger and said it is a "normal and important part of the evaluation process".

Also Read

Vistara expects to have 70 planes in fleet by mid-2024: CEO Vinod Kannan

Vistara cash flow sufficient, won't need fund infusion for 6 months: CEO

CCI's queries on Vistara merger 'normal': Air India CEO Campbell Wilson

Vistara to add 10 planes, 1,000 people this FY; shelves plan to fly to US

Vistara announces launch of Mumbai-Mauritius flight service from Mar 26

ICE buyout target Black Knight sells second unit to ease antitrust path

Ircon bags Rs 144 crore order from N F Railway Construction in Manipur

Ford slashes prices on electric version of F-150 truck by up to 17%

Sheela Foam to buy majority stake in Kurlon Enterprises for Rs 2,035 crore

Microsoft, CMA ask UK court for pause to consider activision tweaks

Topics :VistaraVistara CEOCompetition Commission of India CCI

First Published: Jul 17 2023 | 10:46 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story