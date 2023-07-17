Home / Companies / News / Ircon bags Rs 144 crore order from N F Railway Construction in Manipur

Ircon bags Rs 144 crore order from N F Railway Construction in Manipur

The Rs 144 crore-order, bagged through a competitive bidding, is to be completed within 365 days from the date of issuance of the LoA

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Representative Image (Photo: Bloomberg)

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2023 | 9:29 PM IST
Ircon International Ltd on Monday said it has bagged orders worth Rs 144 crore from N F Railway Construction in Manipur.

The company received the Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from N F Railway Construction on July 17.

In a regulatory filing, Ircon International Ltd (Ircon) said it has has been awarded the work for supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of integrated tunnel communication systems, optical fibre cable-based industrial grade network system.

The laying of the optical fibre cables and other cables for the railway network will also cover tunnels and stations in the Jiribam-Khongsang section of the Jiribam-Imphal new railway line project.

The Rs 144 crore-order, bagged through a competitive bidding, is to be completed within 365 days from the date of issuance of the LoA.

Ircon, under the Ministry of Railways, is a leading turnkey construction company.

First Published: Jul 17 2023 | 9:29 PM IST

