Sheela Foam to buy majority stake in Kurlon Enterprises for Rs 2,035 crore

Leading home comfort products and polyurethane (PU) foam manufacturer, Sheela Foam said it will buy 94.66 per cent stake in Kurlon Enterprises at an equity valuation of Rs 2,150 crore, it said in a stock exchange filing.

The company said in a release that it will acquire 94.66 per cent stake for around Rs 2,035 crore which is subject to customary working capital, debt and debt like items and other adjustment, if any.

“The indicative time period for the completion of the acquisition is by or before 30th November 2023,” it said in its release. It also expects to close this acquisition by or before 30 August.

It will also acquire a 35 per cent stake in online furniture firm Furlenco for Rs 300 crore which is operated by House of Kieraya for an equity valuation of Rs 857.14 crore.

“We believe that the two brands will be able to do far more justice to the consumer, and of course, the channels and the factories and, and the distribution,” Rahul Gautam, chairman and managing director at Sheela foams told Business Standard.

Gautam further said, “Sleepwell has been very strong on the north and the west side has been very strong on the south and the east side. So, it gives both the brands equal opportunity to go in the areas which are like developing areas.”

He also said that Sleepwell sells more through exclusive outlets and Kurlon sells more through multi brand outlets. And that will help the company.

Also, Kurlon is more a coir based company and this acquisition gives it an entry into the segment.

Post the completion of the acquisition, the combined entity will have a total market share of 35-40 per cent in the organised segment, Gautam said.

In FY22, Kurlon Enterprises had a turnover of Rs 808.80 crores. The company was established in 1962 as Karnataka Coir Products, part of South India based Pai family business group and is currently headed by Jyothi Pradhan, Sheela Foam said in its exchange filing.

The entity was renamed as Kurlon Limited in 1995. KEL was set up as a subsidiary in 2011 by Kurlon Limited and subsequently the business was transferred to KEL in 2014.

In its release Sheela Foam said that both have many complimentary manufacturing facilities which will help the combined entity to serve customers from lesser distance and hence, improve both logistic costs and also improve raw material procurement efficiencies and thereby creating various operational synergies.

On the Furlenco deal, it said, “The Furlenco deal will help Sheela Foam to enter the fast-growing branded furniture and furniture rental market, and an opportunity to further diversify its presence even in the furniture sales market and become a full portfolio company in the segment.”

As per industry estimates, India’s furniture market is much bigger in size than Sheela Foam’s existing playing field with a TAM of Rs 1 lakh crore (trillion). “It will also help leverage digital capabilities of Furlenco for Sheela Foam products and will also help leverage the strong distribution network of Sheela Foam for Furlenco products and services,” it said.