Reliance Infra, Coastal Mechanics tie up to tap India's defence MRO sector

According to a statement by Reliance Infrastructure, the partnership will focus on lifecycle support for a range of platforms used by the Indian Armed Forces

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 5:27 PM IST
Reliance Defence Limited, a company promoted by Reliance Infrastructure Limited, on Monday announced it has entered into a strategic agreement with US-based defence contractor Coastal Mechanics Inc (CMI), to target India’s ₹20,000 crore maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO), and upgrade defence market.
 
In an exchange filing on Monday, the company said that the partnership will focus on lifecycle support for a range of platforms used by the Indian armed forces. These include Jaguar and MiG-29 fighter aircraft, Apache attack helicopters, L-70 air defence guns, among others.
 
Reliance Defence and Coastal Mechanics plan to provide end-to-end MRO, upgrade, and lifecycle support solutions for these systems. "The segment represents a high-value, long-duration opportunity driven by the Indian military’s strategic shift from asset replacement to lifecycle extension and performance-based logistics," the company said.
 
As part of the agreement, the two companies will establish a joint venture at the Multi-modal International Cargo Hub and Airport at Nagpur (MIHAN) in Maharashtra. The facility will cater to both domestic and export markets, offering MRO and upgrade services for air and land defence platforms. 
 

Reliance Infra Q4 results

 
Reliance Infrastructure posted a net profit of ₹4,387.08 crore in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2024–25 (Q4 FY25), marking a turn from a ₹220 crore loss in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.
 
However, the income from operations declined by 12 per cent to ₹4,108.01 crore from ₹4,685.96 crore in the same quarter last year. 
 
In Q4 FY25, the company’s consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda), after adjusting for an exceptional income of ₹514 crore, stood at ₹8,876 crore. This marks a sharp rise of approximately 681 per cent quarter-on-quarter compared to ₹1,136 crore in Q3 FY25.
 
Shares of Reliance Infrastructure last traded at ₹412.85 apiece on the BSE at the close of the markets on Monday.

Topics :Reliance InfraReliance InfrastructureMRO sectordefence sectorjoint ventures in IndiaBS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 5:18 PM IST

