Vodafone Idea gets Rs 16.73 cr GST notice, plans to challenge decision

The telco asserted it does not agree with the order and will take appropriate action for filing an appeal against the same

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2025 | 3:33 PM IST
Telecom operator Vodafone Idea (VIL) on Friday said it has received a Rs 16.73 crore Goods and Services Tax (GST) demand order from Deputy Commissioner, Large Taxpayer Unit, West Bengal.

The telco asserted it does not agree with the order and will take appropriate action for filing an appeal against the same.

In a BSE filing on details of order received by the company under the Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017, Vodafone Idea informed that order was received on February 27, 2025. 

The order was "passed under Section 73 of Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 read with West Bengal Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 confirming penalty of Rs 16,73,33,489 along with demand and interest as applicable."  It pertains to "alleged excess availment of Input Tax credit, short payment of tax, etc," the VIL filing said.

"The maximum financial impact is to the extent of tax demand, interest and penalty levied," VIL noted. 

First Published: Feb 28 2025 | 3:29 PM IST

