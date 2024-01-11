Home / Companies / News / Vodafone Idea imposed Rs 13.16 cr penalty by addl commissioner in GST case

The order was issued by the Office of the Additional Commissioner, Central Goods & Service Tax in Chandigarh

Vodafone Idea
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 11 2024 | 9:12 PM IST
GST additional commissioner's office in Chandigarh has imposed a Rs 13.16 crore penalty on Vodafone Idea, the company said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

According to the filing, the order was passed on January 10 against the debt-ridden telecom firm for alleged "wrongful transition of CENVAT credit to Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime".

"Order passed u/s 74 of Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017, inter-alia, levying a penalty of Rs 13,16,53,661," Vodafone Idea (VIL) said in the filing.

The company said the maximum financial impact is to the extent of the tax demand, interest and penalty levied.

"The Company does not agree with the Order and will take appropriate legal action(s) for rectification/ reversal of the same," VIL said.

The order was issued by the Office of the Additional Commissioner, Central Goods & Service Tax in Chandigarh.

First Published: Jan 11 2024 | 9:12 PM IST

