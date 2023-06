Vodafone Idea's chairman Ravinder Takkar said that the company is committed to extending its 4G coverage and launching 5G services in the country. Vodafone Idea (VI) is reaching final talks with multiple network vendors to finalise its 5G rollout plans, The Economic Times (ET) reported. To this end, the telecommunications company has completed device testing of all major original equipment makers (OEMs) for its upcoming mobile broadband network, VI informed in its annual report for FY23.



In the annual report filing, the company said it is in contact with lenders and investors to raise funds for expanding its operations. Talking about Vodafone's future plans, Takkar said, "The Company will remain focused on providing superior data and voice experience and building a differentiated digital experience through its several strategic initiatives as well as continue to make investments for expanding 4G coverage and capacity, especially in its 17 priority circles and introduce 5G services once funding is in place."



Significantly, the two heavyweights in the telecom sector, Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio, are already moving towards 5G expansion and have an advantage compared to Vodafone Idea. The VI annual report added, "Your company has made select 5G clusters in Delhi and Pune where it had partnered with various OEMs to test the compatibility of available 5G handsets."