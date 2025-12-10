Brookfield India Reit raises ₹3,500 cr via QIP to fund expansion plans

Brookfield India Real Estate Trust (Brookfield India Reit) has raised Rs 3,500 crore ($390 million) through a qualified institutional placement (QIP). Proceeds from the QIP will be used to expand the Reit’s portfolio, repay debt and fund general corporate purposes.

The Reit’s manager has approved the allotment of about 10.93 crore units to successful eligible institutional investors at an issue price of Rs 320 per unit. The price includes a discount of Rs 7.33 per unit, or 2.24 per cent, to the floor price of Rs 327.33 per unit.

The proceeds will be used to acquire Ecoworld, a grade A, 48-acre, 7.7 million square feet office campus on Outer Ring Road (ORR), Bengaluru. Last month, the Reit signed binding agreements to acquire Ecoworld for Rs 13,125 crore. After the acquisition, the Reit’s operating portfolio will exceed 32 million square feet (msf), with a gross asset value of more than Rs 53,000 crore ($6 billion).

The Reit said the placement witnessed robust demand from institutional investors and was oversubscribed by more than three times. Total demand secured from investors was over Rs 10,900 crore, of which Rs 3,500 crore was allotted. The placement received participation from existing and new investors, including SBI Mutual Fund, Parag Parikh Financial Advisory Services, Kotak Mutual Fund, Birla Mutual Fund, Nippon Mutual Fund, UTI Mutual Fund, White Oak, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), International Finance Corporation (IFC), HDFC Life, Max Life, Kotak Life and 360 ONE, among others. Cumulatively, the Reit has raised Rs 8,000 crore ($900 million) in the last 12 months, the highest by an Indian Reit in a year. This is the third institutional placement by Brookfield India Reit since its initial public offering in 2021.