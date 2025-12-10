Home / Companies / News / Brookfield India Reit raises ₹3,500 cr via QIP to fund expansion plans

Brookfield India Reit raises ₹3,500 cr via QIP to fund expansion plans

The Reit's manager has approved the allotment of about 10.93 crore units to successful eligible institutional investors at an issue price of ₹320 per unit

Rupee
The Reit said the placement witnessed robust demand from institutional investors and was oversubscribed by more than three times.
Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 2:26 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Brookfield India Real Estate Trust (Brookfield India Reit) has raised Rs 3,500 crore ($390 million) through a qualified institutional placement (QIP). Proceeds from the QIP will be used to expand the Reit’s portfolio, repay debt and fund general corporate purposes.
 
The Reit’s manager has approved the allotment of about 10.93 crore units to successful eligible institutional investors at an issue price of Rs 320 per unit. The price includes a discount of Rs 7.33 per unit, or 2.24 per cent, to the floor price of Rs 327.33 per unit.
 
The proceeds will be used to acquire Ecoworld, a grade A, 48-acre, 7.7 million square feet office campus on Outer Ring Road (ORR), Bengaluru. Last month, the Reit signed binding agreements to acquire Ecoworld for Rs 13,125 crore. After the acquisition, the Reit’s operating portfolio will exceed 32 million square feet (msf), with a gross asset value of more than Rs 53,000 crore ($6 billion).
 
The Reit said the placement witnessed robust demand from institutional investors and was oversubscribed by more than three times. Total demand secured from investors was over Rs 10,900 crore, of which Rs 3,500 crore was allotted.
 
The placement received participation from existing and new investors, including SBI Mutual Fund, Parag Parikh Financial Advisory Services, Kotak Mutual Fund, Birla Mutual Fund, Nippon Mutual Fund, UTI Mutual Fund, White Oak, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), International Finance Corporation (IFC), HDFC Life, Max Life, Kotak Life and 360 ONE, among others.
 
Cumulatively, the Reit has raised Rs 8,000 crore ($900 million) in the last 12 months, the highest by an Indian Reit in a year. This is the third institutional placement by Brookfield India Reit since its initial public offering in 2021.
 
Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, JM Financial, Jefferies India, Elara Capital (India) and 360 ONE WAM served as lead managers for the issue. Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co and Sidley Austin Singapore advised the Reit.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Thrilled about upcoming data centre capacity in India: Microsoft CEO

Zydus Lifesciences introduces biosimilar for cancer patients' bone health

Adani Group to invest up to ₹12 trillion in India by 2031: Gautam Adani

Delhi HC allows Sun Pharma to manufacture, export its weight loss drug

Meesho debuts on NSE, BSE; Prosus to hold 11.2% stake after listing

Topics :Brookfield indiaBrookfield REITReal Estate Real estate firms

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 2:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story