Vedanta to invest ₹1 trn in Rajasthan to double production: Anil Agarwal

Mining major Vedanta Group on Wednesday announced plans to invest ₹1 trillion in Rajasthan to double its production across zinc, lead, silver, oil & gas, and renewable energy.

Speaking at the Pravasi Rajasthani Divas, Vedanta group Chairman Anil Agarwal said: "Rajasthan has abundant reserves of oil, gas, and minerals, giving it the potential to take India’s economy to even greater heights. Just as Punjab feeds the nation, Rajasthan has the capacity to supply the world with minerals and natural resources in the years to come."

ALSO READ: B&K backs Hindustan Zinc on low-cost operations, silver-driven earnings The development comes on top of Vedanta’s investment of over ₹1.5 trillion in the state. The company said it has contributed nearly ₹3 trillion to the state and national exchequers over the past decade. Two of its flagship businesses, Hindustan Zinc Ltd, the world’s largest integrated zinc producer, and Cairn Oil & Gas, have their largest operations in Rajasthan.