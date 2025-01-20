Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Voltas, Lumax among 18 firms selected under PLI scheme for whitegoods

Voltas, Lumax among 18 firms selected under PLI scheme for whitegoods

In October last year, 38 companies had filed applications with proposed investments of Rs 4,121 crore under the scheme

voltas
Six existing PLI beneficiaries have been provisionally selected to upgrade to higher investment categories.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 20 2025 | 1:19 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

As many as 18 companies, including Voltas, MIRC Electronics, Lumax and UNO Minda, with a committed investment of Rs 2,299 crore, have been selected to avail benefits under the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for white goods sector, an official said on Monday.

In October last year, 38 companies had filed applications with proposed investments of Rs 4,121 crore under the scheme in the third round.

"In the third round of the online application window of the PLI scheme , a total of 38 applications were received. After reviewing these applications, the government has provisionally selected 18 new companies. These companies include 10 manufacturers of components of Air Conditioners and 8 manufacturers of LED Lights, with committed investment of Rs 2,299 crore," the commerce and industry ministry said.

In addition, it said, six existing PLI beneficiaries have been provisionally selected to upgrade to higher investment categories, committing an additional investment of Rs 1,217 crore.

It added that for Air Conditioners, companies will be manufacturing components like compressors, copper tubes, and heat exchangers among others. Similarly, for LED Lights, LED chip packaging, drivers, engines, light management systems and metallized films for capacitors will be manufactured in India.

"Altogether, 84 companies under the PLI Scheme for White Goods are set to bring investments of Rs 10,478 crore, resulting in production worth Rs 1,72,663 crore," it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Wipro eyes best day in 4 yrs on echoing hopes of IT peers' demand revival

Two of the world's largest law firms to defend Adani in US indictment case

Tata Motors to start pilot project with hydrogen trucks in March quarter

Bajaj Finance, Bharti Airtel join hands to create fintech platform

Cell & gene therapy statrtup Immuneel unveils CAR-T cancer therapy in India

Topics :VoltasLumax Industriesair conditionersLED

First Published: Jan 20 2025 | 1:19 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story