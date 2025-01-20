Voltas, Lumax among 18 firms selected under PLI scheme for whitegoods

As many as 18 companies, including Voltas, MIRC Electronics, Lumax and UNO Minda, with a committed investment of Rs 2,299 crore, have been selected to avail benefits under the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for white goods sector, an official said on Monday.

In October last year, 38 companies had filed applications with proposed investments of Rs 4,121 crore under the scheme in the third round.

"In the third round of the online application window of the PLI scheme , a total of 38 applications were received. After reviewing these applications, the government has provisionally selected 18 new companies. These companies include 10 manufacturers of components of Air Conditioners and 8 manufacturers of LED Lights, with committed investment of Rs 2,299 crore," the commerce and industry ministry said.

In addition, it said, six existing PLI beneficiaries have been provisionally selected to upgrade to higher investment categories, committing an additional investment of Rs 1,217 crore.

It added that for Air Conditioners, companies will be manufacturing components like compressors, copper tubes, and heat exchangers among others. Similarly, for LED Lights, LED chip packaging, drivers, engines, light management systems and metallized films for capacitors will be manufactured in India.

"Altogether, 84 companies under the PLI Scheme for White Goods are set to bring investments of Rs 10,478 crore, resulting in production worth Rs 1,72,663 crore," it said.