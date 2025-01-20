Immuneel Therapeutics unveils Qartemi for CAR-T cancer therapy in India

In a significant step forward for India’s cancer treatment, Immuneel Therapeutics (Immuneel) has unveiled Qartemi, the country’s first global CAR T-cell therapy for adult B-cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (B-NHL).

The start-up, backed by Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, was the first in India to conduct CAR T-cell therapy trials in 2022. A personalised therapy for adult patients with relapsed or refractory B-NHL, Immuneel addresses a critical gap in India’s cancer immunotherapy landscape. This groundbreaking therapy, benchmarked to global standards, is now available locally, offering renewed hope to patients for whom conventional therapies, including chemotherapy, prove ineffective.

India faces a rising burden of blood cancers, with approximately 120,000 new cases and over 70,000 deaths annually from leukaemia, lymphoma, and multiple myeloma. Amid this growing incidence, Qartemi—a pioneering CAR T-cell therapy from Immuneel Therapeutics—serves as a lifeline, addressing the critical need for advanced treatment in CAR T-cell therapy.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, board director and co-founder, Immuneel Therapeutics, said, “Since Immuneel’s inception in 2019, our mission has been to offer affordable and innovative lifesaving therapies for cancer that are otherwise inaccessible. With Qartemi, our flagship CAR T-cell therapy, we aim to transform cancer treatment in India by providing globally advanced, personalised therapies at an affordable cost. Designed to improve patient outcomes, Qartemi exemplifies our commitment to positioning India as a leader in next-generation transformative therapies.”

Commenting on the company’s mission, Siddhartha Mukherjee, board director and co-founder, Immuneel Therapeutics, said, “The launch of Qartemi marks a pivotal moment in India’s fight against cancer. By combining world-class research in CAR T-cell therapy with indigenous manufacturing, we are offering new hope to patients facing aggressive blood cancers. By bringing globally benchmarked CAR T-cell therapy to India, we are not only providing a breakthrough treatment but also redefining what is possible in precision medicine. This is a critical step in ensuring that advanced, lifesaving therapies are within reach for patients who need them most.”

Amit Mookim, chief executive officer, Immuneel Therapeutics, added, “Qartemi is a testament to our unwavering commitment to bringing world-class care closer to home. By offering Qartemi at a significantly accessible price compared to global alternatives, we are proud to develop this therapy indigenously at our facility in Bengaluru to ensure global standards of safety and efficacy. For the first time, Indian patients now have access to lasting remission of relapsed and refractory Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, offering hope to patients when conventional therapies fall short. Collaborating with global partners to provide access to advanced treatments and cutting-edge therapies is the way forward.”

Immuneel initiated India’s first CAR T-cell therapy trial in 2022 for a novel autologous CD19-directed CAR T-cell therapy in patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies. The IMAGINE trial was conducted across Narayana Hospital in Bengaluru, Apollo Cancer Hospital in Chennai, and PGIMER in Chandigarh.

Results from the IMAGINE trial showed that the efficacy and safety of Qartemi are comparable to CAR T-cell therapies approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

Qartemi, India’s first international CAR T-cell therapy, is approved for the treatment of adult Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL). Licensed from Hospital Clínic de Barcelona (HCB), a globally renowned institution at the forefront of cell therapy innovation, Qartemi represents a milestone in personalised medicine. This therapy harnesses a patient’s immune cells to target and eliminate cancer, offering new hope to those battling aggressive blood cancers.

Immuneel has partnered with leading hospitals, including Narayana Health, Apollo Hospitals, CMC Vellore and Ludhiana, Manipal Hospitals, RGCIRC Delhi, SGPGI Lucknow, Amrita Hospital Faridabad, HOC Vedanta Ahmedabad, Cytecare Bengaluru, Sparsh Bengaluru, and Marengo Asia Hospitals, among others, to provide Qartemi to their patients. CellSpectrum™, Immuneel’s comprehensive resource platform, provides educational materials, clinical insights, and personalised tools to support patients and healthcare professionals in navigating Cell and Gene Therapies (CGTs). Through these collaborations, Immuneel aims to streamline advanced treatment delivery and enhance the care experience for all stakeholders.

The launch of Qartemi positions Immuneel Therapeutics as a leader in high-quality and accessible cancer treatment, transforming the therapeutic landscape for blood cancers in India. This historic launch marks the beginning of a new era in personalised precision therapy, where hope and healing are within reach for countless Indian families, aligning with India’s mission to fight cancer and improve healthcare access for all.