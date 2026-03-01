Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd on Sunday reported an 18 per cent year-on-year growth in overall automobile sales to 97,177 units in February 2026.

Utility vehicle sales in the domestic market last month increased 19 per cent to 60,018 units compared to 50,420 units in the year-ago period, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M) said in a statement.

Domestic sales for commercial vehicles stood at 24,585 units last month, a growth of 10 per cent, it added.

M&M CEO, Automotive Division, Nalinikanth Gollagunta, said the February performance reflected "robust customer demand across the portfolio".

Total exports last month rose 11 per cent to 3,384 units against 3,059 units in February 2025.