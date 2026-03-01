Home / Companies / News / Mahindra & Mahindra total auto sales rise 18% to 97,177 units in Feb

Utility vehicle sales in the domestic market last month increased 19 per cent to 60,018 units compared to 50,420 units in the year-ago period

Mahindra
Total exports last month rose 11 per cent to 3,384 units against 3,059 units in February 2025. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 01 2026 | 1:41 PM IST
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd on Sunday reported an 18 per cent year-on-year growth in overall automobile sales to 97,177 units in February 2026.

Utility vehicle sales in the domestic market last month increased 19 per cent to 60,018 units compared to 50,420 units in the year-ago period, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M) said in a statement.

Domestic sales for commercial vehicles stood at 24,585 units last month, a growth of 10 per cent, it added.

M&M CEO, Automotive Division, Nalinikanth Gollagunta, said the February performance reflected "robust customer demand across the portfolio".

Total exports last month rose 11 per cent to 3,384 units against 3,059 units in February 2025.

In another statement, M&M said its total tractor sales surged 34 per cent to 34,133 units in February 2026 against 25,527 units a year earlier.

Tractor sales in the domestic market jumped 35 per cent to 32,153 units last month against 23,880 units in February 2025, the company said, adding exports stood at 1,980 units, a growth of 20 per cent year-on-year.

"Robust growth in the rabi sowing area, healthy reservoir levels, and favourable kharif harvest are strengthening cash flows in rural markets. These positive sentiments, along with Navratri this month, will help boost tractor demand," M&M President, Farm Equipment Business, Veejay Nakra said.

First Published: Mar 01 2026 | 1:41 PM IST

