Volvo Car India eyes one-third sales from electric vehicles in 2024

Volvo has also officially confirmed its plans to introduce two additional electric vehicles in the Indian market by 2025

Jyoti Malhotra, managing director at Volvo India
Anjali Singh Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2024 | 9:43 PM IST
Volvo Car India estimates that electric vehicles (EVs) will constitute one-third of its total sales in 2024.

In 2023, the luxury car manufacturer recorded overall sales of 2,423 units. Electric vehicles accounted for 28 per cent of its total sales in 2023.

Electric models XC40 and C40 reported sales of 510 and 180 units, respectively. The shift towards electric mobility aligns with Volvo's aim to become a fully electric car company by 2030.

In the luxury segment of EVs, Volvo holds a 24 per cent market share, securing the second position in India. BMW is the top player in this segment in the country.

The year 2023 saw Volvo Car India selling 690 EV units out of the total 2,423 sales, with a 31 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth.

The upcoming models, namely the EX30 and EX90 electric SUVs, are set to launch next year.

Jyoti Malhotra, managing director (MD) at Volvo India, confirmed the expansion of Volvo's electric vehicle portfolio during a media round table discussion on Tuesday.

This development comes as an addition to Volvo's existing line-up of electric cars in India, which currently includes the XC40 Recharge and the C40 Recharge electric SUVs.

Malhotra added, “The vision for Volvo is very clear by 2030. It is heading towards becoming an electric car company. This is exclusively centred on battery electric vehicles (BEVs). As we progress towards 2030, Volvo is dedicated to consistently augmenting its EV presence each year. With the addition of new car models, the goal for this year is to achieve nearly one-third of overall sales from electric cars. Looking ahead to 2025, the aspiration is to surpass this target, especially with the introduction of more car line-ups. However, the precise percentage of EV penetration can't be stated at this point of time.”

Volvo currently operates out of 25 outlets and the company is also actively engaged in expanding its services. However, the number for this expansion of services or the business model was not revealed.




First Published: Feb 27 2024 | 7:48 PM IST

