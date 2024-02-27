Not looking to acquire stake in Indian carriers at present, says AirAsia

Malaysia-based AirAsia Group said on Tuesday that it is not keen on acquiring a stake in any Indian airlines at present and the group’s idea is to focus on Asean (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) region. This comes almost two years after the group exited from AirAsia India by selling its entire stake to Tata Group-owned Air India.

“Currently, we are not in talks with any other airlines in India. We are not looking at anything in India. It was a strategic decision to divest in India. We are concentrating on our core areas, which is ASEAN. We want to focus in this area launching more flights in the region and connecting to other countries like India from Asean,” said Kesavan Sivanandam, chief airport and customer experience officer, AirAsia, responding to a question from Business Standard, addressing an event in Chennai.

The 13th largest airline in the world is currently connected to 14 Indian cities from Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok. “We are looking at Tier-II and Tier-III cities now. From 14 cities now, we want to expand to 20 cities by the end of 2024,” Sivanandam added. At present, the India market contributes to around 18 per cent of the total revenue of the company. Moreover, flights from India have a high load factor of 90 per cent for AirAsia.

“We have plans to start in Bhubaneswar, Ahmedabad and Vishakapattinam in three months. Once we go to these cities, the only places with bilateral rights are Patna and Calicut. Anything beyond this, our hands are tied now,” he said, talking about bilateral rights. When two governments enter into bilateral rights, respective airlines are granted a fixed number of seats or flights that an airline can operate from various cities.

AirAsia has a market share of 51 per cent between India and Malaysia. Around 587,000 Indians travelled to Malaysia till November last year. With visa-free entry till December 2024, this is expected to cross 700,000 this year. The average number of days of stay of these visitors according to official sources is around six to seven days. The airline has placed orders for 650 new planes, which will be delivered by the end of this year.