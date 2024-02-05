Waaree Renewable Technologies bags solar project worth Rs 547 crore

Waaree Renewable Technologies on Monday said it has bagged a order worth Rs 547.5 crore for 412 MWp solar energy project.

The company's unexecuted order book now stands at 1.161GW, according to a BSE filing.

The Waaree Renewable Technologies has received a Letter of Award (LOA) for the execution of Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) work for Solar power plant on turnkey basis with an order value of Rs 547.5 crore, it stated.

The LOA also includes operations and maintenance for a period of two years from the date of hand over, with an order value of Rs 6.798 crore.

The projects are scheduled to be completed in December, 2024 as per the term of the order.

The company also stated that the order is awarded by one of the global leading biggest utility in the world in renewable energy.

However, it did not specify the name of the firm.

But it has disclosed to the BSE that it is a domestic order.