Home / Companies / News / Waaree Renewable Technologies bags solar project worth Rs 547 crore

Waaree Renewable Technologies bags solar project worth Rs 547 crore

The projects are scheduled to be completed in December, 2024 as per the term of the order

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2024 | 1:53 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Waaree Renewable Technologies on Monday said it has bagged a order worth Rs 547.5 crore for 412 MWp solar energy project.

The company's unexecuted order book now stands at 1.161GW, according to a BSE filing.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The Waaree Renewable Technologies has received a Letter of Award (LOA) for the execution of Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) work for Solar power plant on turnkey basis with an order value of Rs 547.5 crore, it stated.

The LOA also includes operations and maintenance for a period of two years from the date of hand over, with an order value of Rs 6.798 crore.

The projects are scheduled to be completed in December, 2024 as per the term of the order.

The company also stated that the order is awarded by one of the global leading biggest utility in the world in renewable energy.

However, it did not specify the name of the firm.

But it has disclosed to the BSE that it is a domestic order.

Also Read

Stock of this company engaged in Solar EPC biz has zoomed 117% in 7 weeks

Tata Power Renewable Energy enters Nepal market, ties up with Dugar Power

Waaree Renewable Technologies Q3 results: PAT more than doubles to Rs 64 cr

Waaree Energies files IPO papers; plans to raise Rs 3K cr via fresh issue

Waaree Energies partners with NTPC for 135 MW solar module supply

South Korean court acquits Samsung chief Lee Jae-yong of financial crimes

L&T bags 'large' contract for hydrocarbon biz from IndianOil Adani Ventures

Fuel retailers post Rs 69K cr profit in Apr-Dec, higher than pre-oil crisis

Paytm's CEO says there would be no layoffs, working with RBI: Report

Can go to NCLT to enforce Sony merger deal after SIAC rejects petition: Zee

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :solar tendersolar plantsolar power projectsSolar installationsolar allianceIndia solar policies

First Published: Feb 05 2024 | 1:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story