Waaree secures $176 million deal to supply 586 MW solar modules in US

Waaree Energies on Friday said it has signed a USD 176 million agreement with a US-based independent power producer to supply 586 MW solar modules.

The modules will be manufactured at Waaree Solar Americas' facility in Brookshire, Texas, and are scheduled for delivery during FY 202627 across four projects, a company statement said.

"This agreement reflects Waaree's unwavering commitment to building a resilient, robust, and technologically advanced clean energy supply chain in the US," said Sunil Rathi, President, Waaree Solar Americas.

In January, Mumbai-headquartered Waaree Energies announced starting commercial production of solar modules at its manufacturing facility in the US.

Waaree Energies is India's leading renewable energy company having an installed capacity of 15 GW for solar PV modules globally (including 1.3 GW of Indosolar and 1.6 GW in Texas, USA).

The company also has 1.4 GW of cell manufacturing facility with an expansion capacity of 5.4 GW.