Home / Companies / News / Waaree secures $176 million deal to supply 586 MW solar modules in US

Waaree secures $176 million deal to supply 586 MW solar modules in US

Waaree Energies on Friday said it has signed a USD 176 million agreement with a US-based independent power producer to supply 586 MW solar modules.

Adani Green Energy solar project, 7 GW solar power project, Andhra Pradesh solar energy, Azure Power PPA transfer, SECI solar projects, CERC solar ruling, solar power regulatory approval, Adani Green Energy SECI deal, 2.3 GW PPA Adani, solar energy I
The company also has 1.4 GW of cell manufacturing facility with an expansion capacity of 5.4 GW. | File Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 5:00 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Waaree Energies on Friday said it has signed a USD 176 million agreement with a US-based independent power producer to supply 586 MW solar modules.

The modules will be manufactured at Waaree Solar Americas' facility in Brookshire, Texas, and are scheduled for delivery during FY 202627 across four projects, a company statement said.

"This agreement reflects Waaree's unwavering commitment to building a resilient, robust, and technologically advanced clean energy supply chain in the US," said Sunil Rathi, President, Waaree Solar Americas.

In January, Mumbai-headquartered Waaree Energies announced starting commercial production of solar modules at its manufacturing facility in the US.

Waaree Energies is India's leading renewable energy company having an installed capacity of 15 GW for solar PV modules globally (including 1.3 GW of Indosolar and 1.6 GW in Texas, USA).

The company also has 1.4 GW of cell manufacturing facility with an expansion capacity of 5.4 GW.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IndiGo signs pact with BIAL to develop new MRO facility at Bengaluru

Myntra adds 20,000 jobs for EORS, expands workforce across India

Indian Hotels CEO highlights high taxes hurting tourism sector growth

Instamart appoints Ankit Jain as Senior VP of Operations

IVCA asks VCFs to act on Sebi circular, migrate to AIF regime by July 19

Topics :Waaree Energiessolar energysolar equipment

First Published: May 30 2025 | 5:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story