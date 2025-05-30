Myntra adds 20,000 jobs for EORS, expands workforce across India

Myntra, the online fashion retailer owned by Walmart-backed Flipkart Group, has facilitated the creation of over 20,000 temporary employment opportunities through its partner network. This is in preparation for the 22nd edition of its flagship End of Reason Sale, which begins on 31 May. The additional workforce is being deployed to bolster logistics, customer support, and last-mile delivery operations.Roughly 22 per cent of the newly recruited personnel at Myntra’s warehouses are women, assigned to roles such as sorting, grading, and packing across fulfilment centres in major hubs including Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Delhi.The company highlighted the geographic diversity of the expanded workforce, which includes recruits from across the country, spanning states such as Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Mizoram, Odisha, Tripura, West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.The move highlights Myntra’s operational ramp-up ahead of one of its biggest annual sales events, as it looks to meet surging customer demand while emphasising inclusive hiring and regional representation.“The creation of over 20,000 employment opportunities for the 22nd edition of EORS to meet the expected surge in demand is a testament to our ‘Customer First’ commitment,” said Govindraj M K, Chief Human Resources Officer, Myntra. “It is great to see a strong representation of women and the inclusion of people from diverse regions.”Myntra’s latest hiring push is expected to play a critical role in supporting seamless deliveries during the EORS. The sale will feature an expansive line-up of more than 10,000 brands and over four million product styles, aimed at catering to the platform’s 70 million monthly active users.The Bengaluru-based fashion e-commerce company said the upcoming edition will also mark the debut of over 300,000 new styles. The sale will serve as a launchpad for fresh collections across multiple categories from leading domestic and international brands.