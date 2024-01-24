Wabtec wins $157 mn order for train braking system from Siemens India

Wabtec Corporation said on Wednesday it has got a $157 million (Rs 1,300 crore) order to supply brake systems to Siemens India that is manufacturing 9000 horsepower (hp) locomotives for the Railways.

The order will enhance operating performance, efficiency, and safety with advanced technology for a new range of 1,200 electric locomotives, said the American company.

Wabtec will supply Siemens with brake systems from its plant in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, for 11 years and maintenance for 35 years. Siemens will assemble the locomotives at the Indian Railways factory in Dahod, Gujarat. “Siemens is deeply committed to transforming rail and mobilising India with state-of-the-art technologies and solutions. Our partnership with Wabtec, which shares a similar vision for a green and world-class railway network, is exciting,” said Gunjan Vakharia, head of mobility business, Siemens.

“Wabtec is dedicated to delivering high-performance and safety-critical products for the Indian market,” said Sujatha Narayan, senior vice-president and India region leader at Wabtec Corporation. ““The ILS [integrated locomotive systems] series of braking systems, a Made in India product, is designed and developed by our India-based engineering team.”



The braking systems will give the locomotives safety features, high reliability, and longer maintenance intervals. Wabtec said it supplies brake systems for other Indian Railway and Metro projects.

Wabtec's India business possesses the capability to construct major subsystems, including brake systems, couplers, air-conditioning systems, and passenger access doors. The company's engineering presence in Hosur and Bengaluru enables it to offer substantial technical and service support, it said.