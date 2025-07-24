WazirX parent to launch revote on amended scheme starting July 30

WazirX parent Zettai said its users in India will be able to revote on its amended scheme of arrangement between July 30 and August 6 this year, after the Singapore High Court rejected the previous restructuring plan of the company last month.

The company said eligible users will be able to recast their votes for the amended scheme. While the company has not immediately disclosed the poll result dates, it said the results will be announced shortly after the voting process concludes.

“A simple ‘FOR’ or ‘AGAINST’ option will be provided, and the voting results will be independently verified by an Independent Assessor (Joshua Taylor and Henry Anthony Chambers of Alvarez & Marsal),” WazirX said in a statement.

If the scheme is approved by a majority of its eligible users, the company will make an application before the Singapore High Court for the approval of the amended scheme. "Following recent regulatory changes in Singapore, the proposed scheme has been updated to enable our India entity, Zanmai, to facilitate access to the token distribution. As a result, the Singapore Court has directed a revote. We aim to complete this process in the next few weeks," said Nischal Shetty, founder, WazirX. The Singapore High Court had rejected a proposed restructuring plan by WazirX's parent firm, Zettai, in June after it did not disclose the incorporation details of the Panama entity during the process.