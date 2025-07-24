Home / Companies / News / Textile firm AB Cotspin plans ₹1.5k cr investment to expand mfg capacity

Textile firm AB Cotspin plans ₹1.5k cr investment to expand mfg capacity

The firm said the planned capital expenditure is tailored to meet growing domestic and international demand for high-quality cotton yarn and eco-friendly textile solutions

ab cotspin india ltd.
AB Cotspin, listed on NSE Emerge recently completed three years of listing and is now eligible for migration to the main board. (Photo: Website)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 2:45 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Integrated textile firm AB Cotspin India has announced plans to invest up to ₹ 1,500 crore to significantly expand its manufacturing capacity.

The investment will be funded through a combination of bank financing, internal accruals, and government incentives, ensuring a robust and balanced capital structure, the company said in a stock exchange filing. 

ALSO READ: Gokaldas, Vardhman, Siyaram rally up to 8%. What's driving textile stocks? 

The expansion project will involve the addition of approximately 2,00,000 spindles to the company's existing capacity of 50,832 spindles, effectively doubling its production scale, the Bathinda-headquartered firm said.

The new capacity will be established across India, with key locations in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, and is expected to become fully operational within the next three years.

"This strategic project covers a wide spectrum: acquiring land on lease; setting up state-of-the-art manufacturing plants for spinning, ginning, yarn manufacturing, and processing; developing modern warehousing and logistics infrastructure; and building facilities for the sustainable utilisation of by-products," it said. 

A key pillar of the project is reinforcing the company's commitment to green manufacturing through renewable energy adoptionincluding its existing solar energy investmentsand aggressive resource optimisation, AB Cotspin said.

"Doubling our spindle capacity is not just about scale; it's about enhancing our integrated, sustainable manufacturing ecosystem. This expansion will significantly strengthen our domestic and international market position, drive sales growth, and improve profitability," said Deepak Garg, Managing Director, AB Cotspin India. 

The firm said the planned capital expenditure is tailored to meet growing domestic and international demand for high-quality cotton yarn and eco-friendly textile solutions.

AB Cotspin, listed on NSE Emerge recently completed three years of listing and is now eligible for migration to the main board.

AB Cotspin posted a 17 per cent year-on-year increase in revenue in FY25 at ₹ 300.91 crore. Its net profit rose 52.27 per cent to ₹ 10.21 crore.

The company has over 25 yea₹ of expertise in spinning, ginning, yarn manufacturing, and processing.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Lotte India eyes ₹3,000 crore revenue by 2027 after Havmor merger

Zydus Lifesciences gets tentative USFDA nod for generic blood cancer drug

Maruti Fronx tops SUV exports in FY25, clocks 100,000 units in 25 months

CenturyPly commissions India's largest particle board plant in Tamil Nadu

Godrej Enterprises Group's aerospace biz inks pact with Pratt & Whitney

Topics :TextileTextile companiestextile industryNSE Emerge

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story