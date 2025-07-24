Home / Companies / News / NTPC gets shareholder approval to raise ₹18,000 cr via NCDs in tranches

NTPC gets shareholder approval to raise ₹18,000 cr via NCDs in tranches

The said resolution has been passed with the requisite majority, the filing said on Thursday

NTPC
The fund will be raised in up to 12 tranches, through a private placement during the period commencing from the date of passing of the special resolution till completion of one year thereof, according to a regulatory filing
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 4:59 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

State-owned NTPC on Thursday said it has received shareholders' approval to raise up to ₹18,000 crore through issue of non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis.

The fund will be raised in up to 12 tranches, through a private placement during the period commencing from the date of passing of the special resolution till completion of one year thereof, according to a regulatory filing.

NTPC had issued a notice of postal ballot on June 23, 2025, to seek approval of the members by way of special resolution through remote e-voting regarding raising of funds through the issue of secured/ unsecured, redeemable, taxable/tax-free, cumulative/non-cumulative, non-convertible debentures (NCDs), amounting up to ₹18,000 crore.

The said resolution has been passed with the requisite majority, the filing said on Thursday.

On June 21, the company's board of directors considered and approved the draft notice of postal ballot in respect of seeking shareholders' approval for the issue of these NCDs.

The company had fixed June 20, 2025, as the cut-off date for the purpose of reckoning the names of members entitled to receive a postal ballot notice and voting rights.

The remote e-voting started on June 24 and ended on July 23.

As the company is under capacity expansion mode, a major portion of its capital expenditure requirements has to be funded by debt, the notice had explained.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Textile firm AB Cotspin plans ₹1.5k cr investment to expand mfg capacity

Lotte India eyes ₹3,000 crore revenue by 2027 after Havmor merger

Zydus Lifesciences gets tentative USFDA nod for generic blood cancer drug

Maruti Fronx tops SUV exports in FY25, clocks 100,000 units in 25 months

CenturyPly commissions India's largest particle board plant in Tamil Nadu

Topics :NTPCshareholderBondsPSU

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 4:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story