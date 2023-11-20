'We are struggling to keep afloat': SpiceJet to Delhi High Court

SpiceJet told the Delhi High Court on Monday that it has been struggling to keep itself afloat and asking the airline to pay its arbitral dues in cash to Kal Airways Promoter Kalanithi Maran would be detrimental to all the parties in the case.

The court told SpiceJet's Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh to be present in the court on January 10 in the case regarding payment of arbitral award dues to Maran.

Senior Advocate Maninder Singh, appearing for Maran, told the court that SpiceJet had to pay Rs 440 crore to them as interest arising out of arbitral award dues. Singh also told the court that after making a payment of Rs 100 crore in September, SpiceJet has not made any further payment.

Senior Advocate Amit Sibal, appearing for SpiceJet and Ajay Singh, said the due amount according to them is only Rs 194 crore. He told the court that the low-cost carrier was ready to offer Maran equity shares for the amount due which was not accepted by Maran.

Sibal also told the court that SpiceJet has been struggling to keep itself afloat amid grounding of its aircraft, the pandemic, and the rise in fuel prices. He said forcing them to pay in cash would be detrimental to the parties involved and none of the stakeholders would benefit if SpiceJet goes into insolvency.

SpiceJet said that it had on September 12 paid Maran Rs 100 crore, out of an order of Rs 380 crore in an arbitral award.

The High Court, on August 24, told Singh to pay Rs 100 crore due to Maran by September 10. It warned Singh that if he fails to pay, SpiceJet’s properties will be attached. Singh was then given another day to make the payment.

The court, on July 31, had refused to set aside the arbitral award in favour of Maran, making way for him to press SpiceJet for enforcement of the award.

Singh had sought to set aside a portion of the award, which directed SpiceJet to refund Rs 270 crore to Kal Airways and Maran.

The High Court, on May 29, ordered SpiceJet to pay Rs 380 crore to its former promoter Maran and asked the airline to submit an affidavit of assets within four weeks.

It issued an order on the execution petition filed by Kal Airways. The order rejected the claims of SpiceJet and directed it to pay the entire arbitral award to Kal.



