Home / Companies / Start Ups / Wealth management firm Neo raises $35 mn in funding from Peak XV Partners

Wealth management firm Neo raises $35 mn in funding from Peak XV Partners

Company will use funding for wealth management business, asset management franchise

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
Premium
Representative image

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2023 | 5:20 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Neo, a wealth and asset management firm, has raised $35 million in a growth funding round from Peak XV Partners (formerly Sequoia India & Southeast Asia), it said in a statement.

Neo will use the funding for expanding its wealth management business, asset management franchise, and acquiring "top talent".

“We are excited to join forces with one of the finest global institutions, where our shared core values and beliefs align seamlessly. This alliance is more than just a strategic move. In fact, with this powerful collaboration, we are better equipped than ever to offer innovative solutions, deliver exceptional value, and empower our clients to achieve their financial goals,” said Nitin Jain, chairman and managing director (MD) of Neo Wealth and Asset Management.

Neo, which is based in Mumbai, provides financial advice to clients and it is building a platform for transactions and consolidated portfolio reporting across products, asset classes and instruments.

The company, which was launched in 2021, said it has $360 million in assets under management (AUM) and more than $3 billion in assets under advisement (AUA). Neo had previously raised $8.8 million, according to data from market intelligence platform Tracxn.

“Wealth management in India, a $2.8 trillion industry, is a fertile market growing at a CAGR [ compound annual growth rate] of 15 to 20 per cent year-on-year (YoY). This partnership reflects our shared philosophy of doing good for people who repose faith in us with their capital,” said Sakshi Chopra, MD of Peak XV Partners.

Neo said it has more than 1,000 clients in high net-worth individuals (HNIs), ultra high-networth individuals (UHNIs) and multi-family office segments.

For the HNI segment, it plans to enroll India’s top 100 wealth managers to deliver wealth advisory and management via the Neo Wealth Partners initiative.

The company said it aims to address the deficit of high-quality, trustworthy and expert wealth managers in the country with a focus on client alignment, offering yield-based investment solutions and working as expert, unbiased financial advisors.

Also Read

Samsung launches Neo QLED 2023 series TVs in India: Know price, features

iQOO launches Qualcomm SD 8 Plus Gen 1-powered Neo 7 Pro phone in India

Motorola Edge 40 Neo review: Solid contender in midrange smartphone segment

Samsung launches Odyssey Neo G9 57-inch curved gaming monitor at Rs 225,000

Motorola launches Edge 40 Neo phone with curved pOLED display: Price, specs

Exits abound for Indian angel investment platforms despite funding slowdown

KKR-backed Avendus to tap tech investment banking deals in Southeast Asia

Will file much-delayed March 2022 financial results this week, says Byju's

Skootr gives on lease 21,000 sq ft to US based Pinnacle in Hyderabad

Repos Energy to raise Rs 100-300 cr in Series A funding by June next year

Topics :Wealth ManagementIIFL Wealth Managementhigh networth individualsHNIsSequoia India

First Published: Oct 18 2023 | 5:05 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Congress responsible for 'appeasement politics' in Chhattisgarh: Amit Shah

KCR is running corrupt government in Telangana, alleges Piyush Goyal

World Cup 2023

World Cup 2023: Afghanistan challenge at Chepauk for high-flying Kiwis

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs AFG Playing 11: All eyes on Kane's replacement

India News

Navratri 2023: Top 5 Best dandiya events and parties to join in India

Mumbai air quality deteriorates for second day, local trains delayed

Economy News

No decision yet on India joining trade pillar of IPEF, says official

Here's why India's war on informal labour is bad for its workers

Next Story