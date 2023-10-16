Skootr gives on lease 21,000 sq ft to US based Pinnacle in Hyderabad

Co-working firm Skootr has provided on lease 21,000 square feet office space to US-based Pinnacle at its new centre in Hyderabad.

Real estate consultant Colliers India facilitated the leasing deal.

Pinnacle, a leading industrial reliability solutions company, has a strong presence in the US and is now setting up shop in India, Colliers said in a statement on Monday.

Gurugram-based Skootr has taken on lease around 3 lakh square feet to open a new centre 'My Home Twitza' in Hyderabad's secondary business district. The total seating capacity in the centre is around 3,500.

In this new centre, which will be operational this month, Skootr has provided on lease 21,000 square feet area comprising 350 desks.

"The demand for agility has surged to unprecedented levels due to the profound transformation of workforce behaviours during the pandemic. It is highly unlikely that these behaviours will revert to their pre-pandemic norms.

"In this climate of uncertainty, flexible spaces are emerging as a valuable solution for occupiers when strategizing their real estate portfolios," said Puneet Chandra, Co-Founder Skootr.

In Hyderabad, Skootr has a portfolio of around 5 lakh square feet area.

Hyderabad has emerged as a preferred market for several sectors including IT, manufacturing and BFSI, driving up the demand for commercial and industrial real estate, Colliers said.