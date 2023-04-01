Weekend Bites: Google, Sebi, fraud accounts, and a new Space Odyssey

In other news…

It is 55 years since HAL 9000, a computer with a human-like personality, developed a mind of its own and tried to kill the crew aboard a spacecraft bound for Jupiter. That was in Stanley Kubrick’s science fiction masterpiece, 2001: A Space Odyssey.



Last June, Blake Lemoine became famous. He was in Google’s Responsible AI organization and part of tests to see if artificial intelligence used discriminatory or hate speech. He made headlines for his claim that during an interface with LaMDA, Google’s AI chatbot generator, during which Lemoine was typing about religion, he found the chatbot talking about its rights. He reported other, probably more intense, chats with the chatbot and presented what he thought was “evidence” that LaMDA was sentient. He thought the technology was amazing.



For his troubles, he was first placed on administrative leave for violating Google’s confidentiality code. Later, his services were terminated.





This week, 1,100 people in the global technology industry signed a petition calling for labs to stop training powerful AI systems for at least six months to allow for the development of shared safety protocols.

The call comes in the wake of AI projects in the recent months that do a good job of imitating human work – some say better – in tasks such as writing emails and articles. “Powerful AI systems should be developed only once we are confident that their effects will be positive and their risks will be manageable,” said the open letter published on the Future of Life Institute website.



The signatories to the letter include Elon Musk and Steve Wozniak, both of them known pushers of technological boundaries.

Make of it what you will.



This is Suveen Sinha, Chief Content Editor, Business Standard, signing off.