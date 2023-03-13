JUST IN
Business Standard

Firms that didn't sign Google contracts became extinct, says CCI

Google's alleged anti-competitive agreements prohibited original equipment manufacturers from producing a version of the OS that had not been approved as Android-compatible by Google

Topics
Google | Competition Commission of India CCI | Android

BS Reporter 

CCI

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Monday told the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) that companies that did not sign Google’s contracts to use Android and developed their own version of the operating system (OS) became ‘extinct’.

Appearing for the competition regulator, Additional Solicitor General N Venkatraman said that Google’s alleged anti-competitive agreements prohibited original equipment manufacturers from producing a version of the OS that had not been approved as Android-compatible by Google.

First Published: Mon, March 13 2023. 23:51 IST

