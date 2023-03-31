Waaree Renewable Technologies bags 1 MW green hydrogen project in Maha

Waaree Renewable Technologies has bagged a one MW green hydrogen project in Maharashtra on a build-own-operate basis from Mahatma Phule Renewable Energy & Infrastructure Technology Ltd.

"The company has received Letter of Intent (LOI) dated March 31, 2023, for executing a 1 MW Green Hydrogen project in Maharashtra on a Built-Own-Operate basis," a BSE filing stated.

The project will be executed within 12 months.

It is awarded by Mahatma Phule Renewable Energy & Infrastructure Technology Ltd, it showed.