close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Bank borrower should be heard before declaring account as fraud: SC

Bench of CJI D Y Chandrachud and Justice Hima Kohli upholds Telangana HC decision of 2020, sets aside Gujarat HC ruling in this regard; opportunity for hearing not necessary ahead of FIR

Business Standard New Delhi
Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2023 | 2:02 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Monday said that a borrower should be given the opportunity to be heard first before declaring the account as fraudulent by a bank.
A bench of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Justice Hima Kohli upheld a decision of the Telangana High Court in 2020 and set aside a decision of the Gujarat High Court in this regard.

"The principles of audi alteram partem (hearing the other side) have to be applied before declaring a party as 'a fraudulent borrower', or as 'a holder of fraudulent account'", the Telangana High Court had said.
The apex court said that declaring accounts as fraud results in serious civil consequences for the borrowers and then ends in "blacklisting" of borrowers. So, the opportunity of hearing must be granted to the borrowers under the Master Directions on Fraud, the court said.

The court stressed that the banks must give an opportunity to the borrower t be heard before terming an account as fraud under the Circular issued by the Reserve Bank of India on the classification of bank accounts as fraud accounts.
However, the Court said that the opportunity for a hearing is not necessary before the registration of a First Information Report (FIR).

Also Read

Can't declare a borrower 'fraud' without hearing him first: SC tells RBI

RBI hikes repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%, cuts FY23 GDP forecast to 6.8%

RBI MPC: Here is what experts have to say about the policy announcement

RBI Monetary Policy: Repo rate up by 25 bps, FY23 inflation pegged at 6.5%

RBI MPC: When and where to watch policy announcement by Shaktikanta Das

IIT-M researchers develop device to detect milk adulteration in 30 seconds

Congress-led Oppn protest outside Parliament, seek probe in Adani matter

Decide on sanction for prosecution against govt officers within 6 mths: HC

Delhi govt orders audit of subsidy to discoms to check disparity: Atishi

Pan-Aadhaar link online: What happens if cards are not linked by March 31?

Topics : Supreme Court | Retail borrowers | frauds

First Published: Mar 27 2023 | 1:49 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon