WEF 2024: UP Govt, Hero Group sign MoU worth Rs 4,000 crore at Davos

The Uttar Pradesh delegation also met senior representatives of HCL Technologies, Unilever, Nestle, Microsoft and ReNew here

Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India Davos

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 18 2024 | 10:15 PM IST
Hero Future Energies (HFE), part of business conglomerate Hero Group, has signed a memorandum of understanding here with the Uttar Pradesh government for investing Rs 4,000 crore in a renewable energy and clean technology project.

The MoU was signed by Agriculture Production Commissioner and Infrastructure & Industrial Development Commissioner of the Uttar Pradesh government Manoj Kumar Singh and Hero Future Energies Chairman and MD Rahul Munjal on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting here.

The company currently has a portfolio of 3 GW of grid-connected wind, solar and rooftop solar power generating assets operating in India and Europe, and another 2 GW of projects are in the pipeline across India, Vietnam, Bangladesh, and the UK.

First Published: Jan 18 2024 | 10:15 PM IST

