Welspun Enterprises buys 50% stake in Michigan Engineers for Rs 137 cr

The acquisition aligns with WEL's strategy to expand its water infrastructure business and marks the company's entry into a high-margin and high-growth water and tunnelling solutions segment

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Welspun India

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2023 | 8:53 PM IST
Welspun Enterprises Ltd on Monday announced acquiring a little over 50 per cent stake in technology-based EPC firm Michigan Engineers Private Ltd for Rs 137.07 crore.

With the completion of the transaction, Michigan Engineers Private Ltd (MEPL) has become its subsidiary, Welspun Enterprises Ltd (WEL) said in a statement.

"WEL has announced acquisition of 50.10 per cent stake in MEPL, a trenchless technology-based EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) company in the urban water infrastructure segment, from the existing shareholders for an equity investment of Rs 137.07 crore," the statement said.

The acquisition aligns with WEL's strategy to expand its water infrastructure business and marks the company's entry into a high-margin and high-growth water and tunnelling solutions segment, strengthening its overall business portfolio, the statement said.

"MEPL is strong, strategic fit for accelerating the growth of our water business and we are certain that the combined strength of the two companies will drive significant value for both our shareholders and customers," WEL Managing Director Sandeep Garg said.

WEL, a part of the Welspun World, is an infrastructure development company focusing on road, water and waste water segments.

First Published: Aug 21 2023 | 8:53 PM IST

