Home / Companies / News / Inox Wind secures 102.3 MW order from Aditya Birla Renewables' arm

Inox Wind secures 102.3 MW order from Aditya Birla Renewables' arm

Inox Wind Ltd is a leading wind energy solutions provider servicing IPPs, Utilities, PSUs & Corporate investors

Renewable energy, climate
Inox Wind on Monday said it has secured a 102.3 MW supply order from ABREL EPC Ltd | Image: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 10:58 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Inox Wind on Monday said it has secured a 102.3 MW supply order from ABREL EPC Ltd, a subsidiary of Aditya Birla Renewables (ABReL).

Inox Wind secured the order for the supply of its 3.3 MW turbines for the projects being developed by ABREL EPC Ltd in Karnataka, the leading wind energy solutions provider said in a statement  "ABReL has large-scale plans to set up and deliver long-term clean energy solutions to its customers, and we are pleased to be part of ABREL's mission to drive India's energy transition and achieve its decarbonisation and sustainability targets. We continue to make rapid progress on developing relationships with new customers and fortifying the existing ones," Sanjeev Agarwal, CEO, Inox Wind, said.

Inox Wind Ltd is a leading wind energy solutions provider servicing IPPs, Utilities, PSUs & Corporate investors. It is part of the multi-billion-dollar INOXGFL Group, which is primarily focused on two business verticals: chemicals and renewable energy.

IWL has five manufacturing plants in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh, where Blades, Tubular Towers, Hubs, & Nacelles are manufactured.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Axis Bank plans to hire 50 private bankers amid wealth boom in India

Premium

Kavach expansion puts ₹50,000 crore train protection market in play

Premium

IndiGo beats Air India group in international scheduled flights, seats

Premium

NARCL recovery tally rises to ₹4,192 crore as resolution gains pace

Swiggy raises ₹10,000 crore via QIP, cash balance touches ₹17,000 crore

Topics :Inox Wind Aditya BirlaAditya Birla Group

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 10:57 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story