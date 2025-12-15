Home / Companies / News / Solar project in Rajasthan facing no evacuation constraints, says ACME

Solar project in Rajasthan facing no evacuation constraints, says ACME

Some solar projects in the state currently supply power under the temporary general network access (T-GNA) framework, as their associated transmission systems are yet to be commissioned

solar, solar power, china
ACME Solar Holdings Ltd is an integrated renewable energy company with a diversified portfolio | Image: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 12:44 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

ACME Solar Holdings Ltd, India's leading renewable energy producer, on Monday said its 300 MW solar project in Rajasthan continues to be fully supported by dedicated transmission capacity and is not facing any evacuation constraints.

Some solar projects in the state currently supply power under the temporary general network access (T-GNA) framework, as their associated transmission systems are yet to be commissioned.

Those constraints are not faced by ACME.

ACME Solar Holdings Ltd said its 300 MW solar project developed by ACME Sikar Solar Pvt Ltd and connected to the Bikaner-II substation has received General Network Access (GNA) effectiveness approval for long-term access and is currently evacuating its full capacity of 300 MW.

"As the project holds confirmed and effective GNA status (long term GNA) now, it now continues to be fully supported by dedicated transmission capacity and is not subject to the evacuation constraints," the firm said in a statement.

ACME Solar also said that following the commissioning of the NarelaKhetri transmission line, long-term GNA has become effective for around 4,300 MW of solar projects in Rajasthan across multiple developers, significantly easing transmission constraints.

ACME Solar Holdings Ltd is an integrated renewable energy company with a diversified portfolio spanning solar, wind, storage, firm and dispatchable renewable energy (FDRE) and hybrid solutions.

The company has an operational capacity of 2,934 MW and under-construction capacity of 4,586 MW, including about 15 GWh of battery energy storage systems.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Inox Wind secures 102.3 MW order from Aditya Birla Renewables' arm

Axis Bank plans to hire 50 private bankers amid wealth boom in India

Premium

Kavach expansion puts ₹50,000 crore train protection market in play

Premium

IndiGo beats Air India group in international scheduled flights, seats

Premium

NARCL recovery tally rises to ₹4,192 crore as resolution gains pace

Topics :ACME Solar HoldingsACME Solarsolar power projects

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 12:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story