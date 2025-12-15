Solar project in Rajasthan facing no evacuation constraints, says ACME

ACME Solar Holdings Ltd, India's leading renewable energy producer, on Monday said its 300 MW solar project in Rajasthan continues to be fully supported by dedicated transmission capacity and is not facing any evacuation constraints.

Some solar projects in the state currently supply power under the temporary general network access (T-GNA) framework, as their associated transmission systems are yet to be commissioned.

Those constraints are not faced by ACME.

ACME Solar Holdings Ltd said its 300 MW solar project developed by ACME Sikar Solar Pvt Ltd and connected to the Bikaner-II substation has received General Network Access (GNA) effectiveness approval for long-term access and is currently evacuating its full capacity of 300 MW.