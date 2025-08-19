India Post rolls out advanced postal technology project worth ₹5,800 cr

The India Post has rolled out Rs 5,800-crore Advanced Postal Technology across the country that will transform it into world-class public logistics organization by enabling mobile-ready services and real time decision making, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Tuesday.

The Advanced Postal Technology (APT) based infrastructure gives India Post access to new technology layers like modern logistics companies.

"Elated to announce the nationwide rollout of Advanced Postal Technology (APT) by @IndiaPostOffice, a historic leap in Bharat's digital journey. Backed by an investment of Rs 5800 crore under IT 2.0, APT will transform India Post into a world-class public logistics organization," Scindia said on social media platform X.