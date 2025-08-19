Home / Companies / News / India Post rolls out advanced postal technology project worth ₹5,800 cr

India Post rolls out advanced postal technology project worth ₹5,800 cr

The Advanced Postal Technology (APT) based infrastructure gives India Post access to new technology layers like modern logistics companies

India Post
The minister said the new technology will "Enable real-time decision making, boost e-commerce reach, cut operational costs through automation and deliver citizen-first, mobile-ready services anywhere-anytime.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 6:14 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The India Post has rolled out Rs 5,800-crore Advanced Postal Technology across the country that will transform it into world-class public logistics organization by enabling mobile-ready services and real time decision making, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Tuesday.

The Advanced Postal Technology (APT) based infrastructure gives India Post access to new technology layers like modern logistics companies.

"Elated to announce the nationwide rollout of Advanced Postal Technology (APT) by @IndiaPostOffice, a historic leap in Bharat's digital journey. Backed by an investment of Rs 5800 crore under IT 2.0, APT will transform India Post into a world-class public logistics organization," Scindia said on social media platform X.

The technology platform will enable India Post to support full fledged digital transactions and accept UPI payments for services from customers of any bank.

Earlier, UPI transactions of only India Post Payments Bank accounts were supported at post offices for purchase of services and other payments due to technical issues.

Scindia said the APT is a fully indigenous platform driven by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Digital India and Make in India.

The minister said the new technology will "Enable real-time decision making, boost e-commerce reach, cut operational costs through automation and deliver citizen-first, mobile-ready services anywhere-anytime.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Potential to upgrade rating of Reliance Industries, says S&P Global Ratings

R for Rabbit raises $27 million in Series B funding to scale baby care

Games24x7 rolls out third edition of TechXpedite accelerator programme

Schmitz Cargobull acquires 27.5% stake in India's SZIT for cold chain

Kilburn Engineering signs pact with Komline-Sanderson for global projects

Topics :India PostIndia ecommerce market

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 6:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story